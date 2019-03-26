Conor McGregor under investigation after sexual assault accusation

Conor McGregor leaves the octagon after his loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov in their lightweight title bout at UFC 229 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

This photo provided by the Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation Department shows Conor McGregor. Authorities say mixed martial artist and boxer Conor McGregor has been arrested in South Florida for stealing the cellphone of someone who was trying to take his photo. A Miami Beach police report says the 30-year-old McGregor was arrested Monday, March 11, 2019 and charged with robbery and criminal mischief. (Miami Beach Police Department via AP)

Conor McGregor weighs in ahead of his fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov during the ceremonial weigh-in event ahead of UFC 229 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Conor McGregor reacts after his loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov in their lightweight title bout at UFC 229 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Khabib Nurmagomedov brings Conor McGregor to the mat during their lightweight title bout at UFC 229 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Khabib Nurmagomedov brings Conor McGregor to the mat during their lightweight title bout at UFC 229 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Conor McGregor, right, takes hits from Khabib Nurmagomedov during their lightweight title bout at UFC 229 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Conor McGregor enters the octagon before facing Khabib Nurmagomedov in their lightweight title bout at UFC 229 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UFC superstar Conor McGregor is in legal trouble again.

The former two-division champion is under investigation after a woman accused him of sexual assault in his native Ireland, according to a report Tuesday in The New York Times.

McGregor, who announced his retirement from MMA in a late-night tweet just hours before the story broke, has not been charged with a crime

The 30-year-old was arrested and questioned in January after the woman accused him of assaulting her in December at the Beacon Hotel in Dublin. The investigation is ongoing.

Stories about the incident first surfaced in the Irish media late last year, but McGregor was not formally named as the suspect.

UFC officials said they are aware of the story, but declined comment as they gather information on the report.

Late Monday, McGregor announced his retirement from the UFC.

“I wish all my old colleagues well going forward in competition,’’ he wrote on Twitter. “I now join my former partners on this venture, already in retirement. Proper Pina Coladas on me fellas!”

The last part of the statement was in reference to his Proper No. 12 whiskey brand.

“This story has been circulating for some time, and it is unclear why it is being reported now,” Karen Kessler, a spokesperson for McGregor’s New York-based legal team, said in a statement first published by ESPN. “The assumption that the Conor retirement announcement today is related to this rumor is absolutely false. Should Conor fight in the future, it must be in an environment where fighters are respected for their value, their skill, their hard work and their dedication to the sport.”

McGregor has made more headlines outside the cage than in it over the past two years.

He was arrested last April in New York for attacking a bus containing UFC fighters and staffers at an event in New York. He pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct.

McGregor also was arrested this month in Miami for stomping on the cellphone of a fan who was attempting to take his picture outside a nightclub. Charges of robbery and criminal mischief are pending.

His meteoric rise in the sport included generating massive paydays with some of the biggest events in UFC history, becoming the first fighter to simultaneously hold belts in two weight classes and participating in a blockbuster crossover boxing bout against Floyd Mayweather.

McGregor currently is suspended from competition for his role in a postfight brawl after a loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov in October at T-Mobile Arena.

McGregor discussed plans to return to the cage in July during an appearance on Monday’s episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” that was taped last week.

His retirement tweet was posted shortly after the episode aired.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

More MMA: Follow at CoveringTheCage.com and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.