MMA UFC

Couture, UFC sign six-fight deal

September 1, 2009 - 9:00 pm
 

Randy Couture dropped a unanimous decision to Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira at UFC 102 in Portland, Ore., on Saturday night, but the 46-year-old Las Vegan has no plans to give up fighting any time soon.

Couture and UFC president Dana White announced during the post-fight news conference that the five-time champion has signed a new six-fight deal with the organization.

“Things being what they are, this is the place to be,” Couture said during the news conference. “I intend to finish my career here with the UFC.”

The new deal covers a period of 28 months, so it’s unclear whether Couture plans to fulfill the entire contract.

“I’m going to take it one fight at a time as I did 12 years ago when I started this thing and we’ll see where that goes,” he said.

It’s possible Couture could drop back down to light heavyweight, a division full of star power in the UFC.

“I’m interested in interesting fights,” he said, adding fighting in a different division will be up to UFC president Dana White. “There’s a lot of guys in both divisions that would be interesting to fight, but we’ll see what the grand poobah wants me to do.”

White deferred, essentially saying Couture has earned the right to choose his own path.

* NEW RECORD —Todd Duffee took just seven seconds to knockout Tim Hague at UFC 102 on Saturday night.

It was officially the fastest knockout in UFC history.

“I expected him to come out aggressive. I was going to come out aggressive,” Duffee said in a post-fight video on the UFC’s Web site. “I waited for him to make the first engagement move and I countered with a jab.”

The punch dropped Hague and Duffee pounced on him and finished the fight on a card full of early knockouts.

Nate Marquardt stopped Demian Maia in just 21 seconds and Thiago Silva needed just 1:35 to defeat Keith Jardine.

The previous record for quickest knockout was eight seconds, shared by Don Frye and James Irvin.

* FEDOR OPPONENT– Strikeforce still has not announced a date for its next card, but the organization has named an opponent for its recently acquired heavyweight star.

Fedor Emelianenko will take on Brett Rogers in the main event of a Strikeforce card on Showtime in the fall, though no date or place have been made public.

Both fighters are coming off first-round knockouts of former UFC champion Andrei Arlovski.

The 28-year-old Rogers is 10-0 and has only been taken to the second round twice.

* WEC 43 UPDATE — World Extreme Cagefighting will now host WEC 43 on Oct. 10 in San Antonio.

The card, which is headlined by an interim lightweight title bout between Donald Cerrone and Ben Henderson, had been scheduled for Wednesday in Youngstown, Ohio.

Contact reporter Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com or 702-224-5509.

ad-high_impact_4
Covering The Cage Videos
Covering the Cage: UFC 222 recap
Adam Hill and Heidi Fang discuss UFC 222
Covering The Cage: UFC 222 Recap
Covering The Cage hosts Adam Hill and Heidi Fang go over the main card fights including Cris Cyborg keeping her title, Bryan Ortega's win over Frankie Edgar and Sean O'Malley fighting through an injury.
UFC 222: Fight Preview
Covering the cage hosts Adam Hill and Heidi Fang provide a preview for UFC 222 as well as their predictions.
Covering The Cage: UFC 222 Preview
Review-Journal reporters Adam Hill and Heidi Fang go over the top fights to watch for at UFC 222 including Cris Cyborg and Brian Ortega.
Covering The Cage: Live Interview With Elias Theodorou
Covering The Cage host Heidi Fang talks with Elias Theodorou to preview UFC on Fox and becoming a ring boy.
Covering the Cage: Roy Nelson interview
Adam Hill and Heidi Fang talk about the world of MMA as well as interview heavyweight Roy Nelson.
Covering the Cage: Feb. 6 Facebook Live
Adam Hill and Heidi Fang discuss UFC Fight Night 125 as well as preview UFC 221 and UFC 222.
Covering The Cage: Ronda Rousey joins WWE; UFC on Fox 27 recap
Review-Journal reporters Adam Hill and Heidi Fang discuss Ronda Rousey’s move to WWE and recap UFC on Fox 27.
Covering the Cage: Jordan Rinaldi, UFC on Fox 27 preview
Review-Journal reporters Adam Hill and Heidi Fang talk to fighter Jordan Rinaldi about his upcoming fight and preview the rest of UFC on Fox 27.
Covering The Cage Live: UFC 220 and Bellator 192 Recap
Review-Journal reporters Adam Hill and Heidi Fang recap UFC 220 and Bellator 192.
Covering the Cage: Recapping 2017
Heidi Fang and Adam Hill go over their favorite moments of 2017 and pick their favorite fight, knockout and submission of the year.
Covering The Cage: UFC 219 Recap
Covering The Cage hosts Adam Hill and Heidi Fang recap tonights fights at UFC 219.
Covering The Cage: UFC 219 Picks
Covering The Cage hosts Adam Hill and Heidi Fang give their picks for the main card fights at UFC 219.
Covering The Cage: UFC 219 Preview
Covering the Cage hosts Adam Hill and Heidi Fang preview UFC 219 including Cris Cyborg and Holly Holm.
UFC 219 media day staredowns
Ahead of UFC 219's pay-per-view on Dec. 30, the stars of the main card faced off at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Cris "Cyborg" Justino will face Holly Holm in the main event for the women's featherweight belt.
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
MMA UFC Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like