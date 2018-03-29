Covering the Cage: Interview with UFC lightweight Tony Ferguson

Ferguson on Nurmagomedov: The fact that I get to him, he already lost

UFC interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson joined Covering the Cage ahead of UFC 223 and said he’s already beaten Khabib Nurmagomedov mentally. Ferguson vs. Nurmagomedov will headline the April 7 pay-per-view set to take place at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

This will be the fourth time the bout between these two lightweights has been booked. The pair were last expected to battle each other in Las Vegas at UFC 209, but the scrap was canceled when Nurmagomedov was hospitalized following a poor weight cut.

Ferguson gave his take on the canceled UFC 209 bout, spoke about his training, lessons he learned from Brock Lesnar, Conor McGregor’s status as title holder and more.

Ferguson vs. Nurmagomedov will headline the Apr. 7 pay-per-view set to take place at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The UFC has said that the winner will be crowned as the undisputed lightweight champion.

