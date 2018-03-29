MMA UFC

Covering the Cage: Interview with UFC lightweight Tony Ferguson

Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 29, 2018 - 3:59 pm
 
Updated March 29, 2018 - 4:58 pm

UFC interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson joined Covering the Cage ahead of UFC 223 and said he’s already beaten Khabib Nurmagomedov mentally. Ferguson vs. Nurmagomedov will headline the April 7 pay-per-view set to take place at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

This will be the fourth time the bout between these two lightweights has been booked. The pair were last expected to battle each other in Las Vegas at UFC 209, but the scrap was canceled when Nurmagomedov was hospitalized following a poor weight cut.

Ferguson gave his take on the canceled UFC 209 bout, spoke about his training, lessons he learned from Brock Lesnar, Conor McGregor’s status as title holder and more.

Contact Heidi Fang at hfang@reviewjournal.com. Follow @HeidiFang on Twitter.

More MMA: Follow all of our MMA and UFC coverage online at CoveringTheCage.com and @CoveringTheCage on Twitter.

