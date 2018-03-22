Covering the Cage: Interview with UFC’s Michael Chiesa

UFC 223 main card fighter Michael Chiesa was a guest on Covering The Cage to discuss his upcoming lightweight showdown with former champion Anthony Pettis.

Michael Chiesa on Pettis: I think our trajectories are going in different directions

UFC 223 main card fighter Michael Chiesa was a guest on Covering The Cage to discuss his upcoming lightweight showdown with former champion Anthony Pettis. Though Chiesa acknowledged Pettis’ skill set as being “phenomenal”, he also believes “Showtime’s” time in the spotlight is over.

UFC 223 will take place in Brooklyn, New York, on Apr. 7 and will be headlined by a lightweight championship bout between Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Check out the full interview below.

More MMA: Follow all of our MMA and UFC coverage online at CoveringTheCage.com and @CoveringTheCage on Twitter.