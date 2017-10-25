Covering the Cage Live: Emily Whitmire talks about ‘The Ultimate Fighter’

Adam Hill and Heidi Fang are back with their weekly MMA chat. This week, they’re joined by special guest Emily Whitmire of “The Ultimate Fighter.”

Covering The Cage Live With Emily Whitmire

Adam Hill and Heidi Fang are back with their weekly MMA chat. This week, they’re joined by special guest Emily Whitmire of “The Ultimate Fighter.”

They discuss UFC Fight Night 118 and the latest season of TUF.