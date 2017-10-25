ad-fullscreen
Covering the Cage Live: Emily Whitmire talks about ‘The Ultimate Fighter’

Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 24, 2017 - 9:07 pm
 

Adam Hill and Heidi Fang are back with their weekly MMA chat. This week, they’re joined by special guest Emily Whitmire of “The Ultimate Fighter.”

They discuss UFC Fight Night 118 and the latest season of TUF.

