Review-Journal reporter Adam Hill and videographer Heidi Fang discuss the UFC 219 fight card heading into this weekend and talk with guest fighter Neil Magny about his main card fight vs. Carlos Condit.

Review-Journal reporter Adam Hill and videographer Heidi Fang discuss the UFC 219 fight card heading into this weekend and talk with guest fighter Neil Magny about his main card fight vs. Carlos Condit.

Review-Journal reporter Adam Hill and videographer Heidi Fang discuss the UFC 219 fight card heading into this weekend and talk with guest fighter Neil Magny about his main card fight vs. Carlos Condit.

Check out the video above.

More MMA: Follow all of our MMA and UFC coverage online at CoveringTheCage.com and @CoveringTheCage on Twitter.