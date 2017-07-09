Covering the Cage: Nunes’ withdrawal a stunner for UFC 213

Amanda Nunes withdrew from the UFC 213 main event on Saturday after going to the hospital when she didn’t feel well, and her bantamweight fight against Valentina Shevchenko was canceled.

If Valentina Shevchenko’s reaction was harsh, you should have heard what Dana White had to say.

Amanda Nunes withdrew from the UFC 213 main event on Saturday after going to the hospital when she didn’t feel well. White said she saw a doctor, but she was cleared to fight. UFC president White said he would never again put Nunes on a main event.

The women’s bantamweight main event was canceled, and Robert Whittaker’s fight against Yoel Romero for the interim middleweight title was elevated to the featured spot.

Whittaker won a unanimous decision.