Covering The Cage: UFC 226 recap

Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 10, 2018 - 11:48 pm
 

Las Vegas Review-Journal reporters Adam Hill and Heidi Fang are in studio to recap UFC 226 co-main and main events.

Covering The Cage Videos
Las Vegas Review-Journal reporters Adam Hill and Heidi Fang recap UFC 226 co-main and main events.
Covering the Cage: Cormier defeats Miocic in UFC 226
Covering the Cage hosts Heidi Fang and Adam Hill recap UFC 226 and the possibility of a Brock Lesnar and Daniel Cormier bout.
Covering the Cage: Frank Mir interview
Adam Hill talks to Bellator MMA heavyweight Frank Mir about his upcoming fight.
