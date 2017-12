Review-Journal reporters Adam Hill and Heidi Fang welcome UFC fighter Julian Marquez to the weekly Covering The Cage Facebook Live.

Review-Journal reporters Adam Hill and Heidi Fang welcome UFC fighter Julian Marquez to the weekly Covering The Cage Facebook Live.

They discuss the beard competition between Marquez and Tyron Woodley, and the unexpected passing of longtime MMA coach and trainer Robert Follis.

Check out the video above.

More MMA: Follow all of our MMA and UFC coverage online at CoveringTheCage.com and @CoveringTheCage on Twitter.