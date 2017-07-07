ad-fullscreen
Covering the Cage: UFC Hall of Fame and more from Fight Week — VIDEO

July 7, 2017 - 2:34 am
 
Updated July 7, 2017 - 4:18 am

Adam Hill and Heidi Fang bring you the latest from UFC Fight Week, including the Hall of Fame inductions of Kazushi Sakuraba, Maurice Smith, Joe Silva and Urijah Faber.

Travis Browne talks about his new home with fiancee Ronda Rousey and their brand new garden. Robert Whittaker wants Yoel Romero’s “scalp” and Romero jokes about being 40-years-old.

Follow all of our MMA and UFC coverage online at CoveringTheCage.com and @CoveringTheCage on Twitter.

Follow Heidi and Adam on Twitter @HeidiFang and @AdamHillLVRJ

 

