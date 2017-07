Reporters Heidi Fang and Adam Hill discuss the fights on the UFC 213 card, the start of UFC International Fight Week and the fight between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather.

Heidi Fang and Adam Hill break down how UFC Women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes is prepared for her bout with Valentina Shevchenko.

They also discuss The Ultimate Fighter main event between Michael Johnson and Justin Gaethje, and Fox Sports analyst Kenny Florian gives his opinion on whether or not Conor McGregor has a chance against Floyd Mayweather.