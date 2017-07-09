ad-fullscreen
‘Cyborg’ says Tonya Evinger a tougher opponent than Megan Anderson

By Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 9, 2017 - 12:25 am
 

Cris “Cyborg” Justino spoke to media at UFC 213 and talked about her upcoming title fight at UFC 214.

Cyborg said that she thinks Tonya Evinger is a tougher opponent than the woman she was first slated to fight for the UFC’s vacant featherweight belt, Megan Anderson.

She also talks about being blocked on Instagram by the UFC president, Dana White.

Check out the video above.

More MMA: Follow all of our MMA and UFC coverage online at CoveringTheCage.com and @CoveringTheCage on Twitter.

Contact Heidi Fang at hfang@reviewjournal.com. Follow @HeidiFang on Twitter.

 

MMA UFC
