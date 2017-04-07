Cynthia Calvillo predicts a ‘dog fight’ at UFC 210 — VIDEO

About one month ago in her UFC debut, women’s strawweight Cynthia Calvillo stunned Amanda Cooper by submitting her in the first round at UFC 209.
On Apr. 8, the California native will look to put on another impressive performance against promotional newcomer Pearl Gonzalez. They are slated to face off on the pay-per-view main card.
Training out of Team Alpha Male, Calvillo says that she’s expecting a “dog fight” and for Gonzalez to come out aggressive.
