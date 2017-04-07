Cynthia Calvillo predicts a ‘dog fight’ at UFC 210 — VIDEO

Cynthia Calvillo of the United States celebrates her defeat over Amanda Cooper of the United States with a rear-naked choke in the first round of their strawweight bout at UFC 209 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 4, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Cynthia Calvillo during the UFC 209 weigh-in event at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, March 3, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Amanda Cooper, left, with her opponent Cynthia Calvillo during the UFC 209 weigh-in event at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, March 3, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

About one month ago in her UFC debut, women’s strawweight Cynthia Calvillo stunned Amanda Cooper by submitting her in the first round at UFC 209.

On Apr. 8, the California native will look to put on another impressive performance against promotional newcomer Pearl Gonzalez. They are slated to face off on the pay-per-view main card.

Training out of Team Alpha Male, Calvillo says that she’s expecting a “dog fight” and for Gonzalez to come out aggressive.

Check out the video above.

Follow all of our MMA and UFC coverage online at CoveringTheCage.com and @CoveringTheCage on Twitter.

Contact Heidi Fang at hfang@reviewjournal.com. Follow @HeidiFang on Twitter.