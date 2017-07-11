ad-fullscreen
Dana White expects chaos at Mayweather-McGregor media tour — VIDEO

By Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 10, 2017 - 10:04 pm
 

UFC president Dana White spoke to MMA media about the upcoming press tour with Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather at UFC 213.

White thinks that the tour will be “crazy” to say the least.

The tour to promote the Aug. 26 bout slated for Las Vegas will kick off in Los Angeles at the Staples Center on Tuesday, July 11.

Check out the video above.

Contact Heidi Fang at hfang@reviewjournal. Follow @HeidiFang on Twitter.

 

