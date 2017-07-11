Dana White expects chaos on Mayweather-McGregor media tour — VIDEO

With megastars Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather going on a world tour to promote their Aug. 26 boxing fight, UFC president Dana White says he expects chaos.

UFC president Dana White spoke to MMA media about the upcoming press tour with Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather at UFC 213.

White thinks that the tour will be “crazy” to say the least.

The tour to promote the Aug. 26 bout slated for Las Vegas will kick off in Los Angeles at the Staples Center on Tuesday, July 11.

