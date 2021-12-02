Dana White in isolation after positive COVID test

UFC president Dana White, who is fully vaccinated, said he will remain in isolation and follow Nevada guidelines before returning to work.

UFC president Dana White tested positive for COVID-19 after a Thanksgiving trip to his vacation home in Maine.

The Las Vegan intends to remain in isolation and follow Nevada guidelines before returning to work.

“I could not feel better,” said White, who is fully vaccinated. “I feel like a million bucks. I’m doing two-a-day workouts for the next 10 days while I have COVID and I’m in quarantine. I got my smell and taste back in less than 24 hours.”

White revealed his diagnosis during a Wednesday appearance on “The Jim Rome Podcast.” It was confirmed by the Review-Journal

Upon returning to Las Vegas, he realized Sunday morning that he had lost his sense of smell.

He tested positive Monday, as did all of his immediate and extended family on the trip.

White said his first call was to podcaster and longtime UFC color commentator Joe Rogan, who has been an outspoken advocate for alternative COVID treatments.

“I’m vaccinated,” White said on the podcast. “It’s not like I’m some crazy anti-vax conspiracy theorist or any of that stuff, but Rogan is a very brilliant guy who talks to the best and the brightest out there, and I’m not a big believer in the narrative. At the end of the day, it’s a free country, and I believe in finding solutions to problems.

“Rogan has worked with over 30 or 40 people that have done this, and he swears by it, and he’s a good friend of mine that I’ve known for over 20 years. So, yeah, I believe in what he’s saying, and I believe in the things he explained to me on how this thing works.”

White said Rogan instructed him to take monoclonal antibodies and do an NAD Drip as well as a dose of ivermectin and a vitamin drip.

He hopes to attend a UFC event Saturday at the Apex, but said he won’t if he hasn’t tested negative twice.

“You’re supposed to stay home and stay away from other people for 10 days, so that’s what I’m doing,” he said. “I hope (I can attend). If I test negative, then I will absolutely, positively be there. I’m going to do the exact protocol that’s supposed to be done and make sure that I’m clean and can go around and be around people again.

“But I’m attacking this thing with the methods Rogan has learned from some very smart people, and I’ll keep testing every two days until I’m negative and then I’m going to get back to work ASAP.”

The organization’s next pay-per-view event is UFC 269 on Dec. 11 at T-Mobile Arena.

