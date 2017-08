UFC president Dana White spoke to media on Tuesday in Las Vegas about his hopes for Conor McGregor to knockout Floyd Mayweather, gives his thoughts on Paulie Malignaggi leaving Conor’s camp and more.

UFC president says he hopes McGregor knocks Mayweather out (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor boxing match is about to descend upon Las Vegas.

On Aug. 15 following the Contender Series fight event in Las Vegas, UFC president Dana White spoke to media about the upcoming bout and his hopes for McGregor to take home a win. He also gave his thoughts on Paulie Malignaggi leaving McGregor’s camp.

