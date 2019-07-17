Dana White signs 4 fighters to the UFC contracts

Four more fighters inked contracts with the UFC after putting on solid performances on Dana White’s Contender Series.

Bantamweight Ode Osbourne forced his opponent to verbally submit to an armbar to earn a contract.

Brendan Allen submitted Aaron Jeffery in the first round of their battle to get inked to the promotion.

Antonio Arroyo and Don’Tale Mayes had previously competed on the UFC president’s show, but did not do enough to get signed. This time both finished their opponents. Arroyo scored a second-round submission over Steve Regman. Mayes was welcomed to the heavyweight division off the strength of a one-punch knockout he notched in the final second of the first round.

In the past two episodes, White has signed a record of nine fighters. The series airing on ESPN-Plus will continue next Tuesday night, July 23.