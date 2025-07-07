Dana White wins more than $1M gambling after Power Slap event

UFC president Dana White was seen on a video blog posted by former NFL player Taylor Lewan winning more than $1 million playing baccarat at Fontainebleau Las Vegas.

UFC president Dana White

UFC president Dana White enjoyed a profitable night at the tables after his Power Slap event last month at Fontainebleau Las Vegas.

In a video blog posted by Taylor Lewan, a former NFL player and current host of the popular podcast “Bussin’ With The Boys,” White is seen playing $300,000 per hand at a baccarat table.

White, whose son Aidan was next to him playing his own hands, tells Lewan at one point he is leaving the table up more than $1 million. Several onlookers and members of Dana White’s entourage are seen cheering on the gamblers in the background, including 1995 American League Rookie of the Year Marty Cordova, a Las Vegas native.

A source close to Dana White confirmed the authenticity of the video, which was shot the night before the June 28 UFC 317 event.

Lewan has made several videos documenting his experience learning the intricacies of table games, mostly under the tutelage of Dana White.

Over the course of the two days detailed in the video, Lewan claimed a profit of $950,000 in several sessions of baccarat and roulette.

