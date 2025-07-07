107°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
MMA UFC

Dana White wins more than $1M gambling after Power Slap event

UFC president Dana White answers questions during a post-fight news conference at UFC 264 at th ...
UFC president Dana White answers questions during a post-fight news conference at UFC 264 at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, July 10, 2021, in Las Vegas (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
More Stories
President Donald Trump attends the UFC-316 mixed martial arts event, at the Prudential Center, ...
Trump wants to celebrate 250 years of independence with UFC fight at White House
Ilia Topuria is pushed off of Charles Oliveira already knocked down and out on the canvas durin ...
New champion caps UFC 317 at T-Mobile with brutal KO — PHOTOS
Fighter Ilia Topuria during weigh-ins for UFC 317 at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, June 27, 2025, i ...
Fat and happy: Topuria riding high ahead of UFC 317 — WEIGH-IN PHOTOS
Payton Talbott is seen on stage during the UFC 317 news conference at T-Mobile Arena on June 26 ...
Popular Payton Talbott looking to regain form at UFC 317
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 7, 2025 - 4:24 pm
 

UFC president Dana White enjoyed a profitable night at the tables after his Power Slap event last month at Fontainebleau Las Vegas.

In a video blog posted by Taylor Lewan, a former NFL player and current host of the popular podcast “Bussin’ With The Boys,” White is seen playing $300,000 per hand at a baccarat table.

White, whose son Aidan was next to him playing his own hands, tells Lewan at one point he is leaving the table up more than $1 million. Several onlookers and members of Dana White’s entourage are seen cheering on the gamblers in the background, including 1995 American League Rookie of the Year Marty Cordova, a Las Vegas native.

A source close to Dana White confirmed the authenticity of the video, which was shot the night before the June 28 UFC 317 event.

Lewan has made several videos documenting his experience learning the intricacies of table games, mostly under the tutelage of Dana White.

Over the course of the two days detailed in the video, Lewan claimed a profit of $950,000 in several sessions of baccarat and roulette.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES