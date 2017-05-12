Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones official for July rematch

UFC president Dana White, center, watches Daniel Cormier, left, and Jon Jones pose during the UFC 200 press conference at MGM Grand hotel-casino on Tuesday, July 5, 2016, in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Daniel Cormier, right, throws a punch against Anderson Silva in the light heavyweight bout during UFC 200 at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, July 9, 2016, in Las Vegas. Cormier won my unanimous decision. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @Erik_Verduzco

UFC president Dana White, center, watches Daniel Cormier, left, and Jon Jones pose during the UFC 200 press conference at MGM Grand hotel-casino on Tuesday, July 5, 2016, in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Daniel Cormier attends the UFC 200 press conference at MGM Grand hotel-casino on Tuesday, July 5, 2016, in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Jon Jones attends a UFC 200 mixed martial arts news conference, Wednesday, July 6, 2016, in Las Vegas. Jones is scheduled to fight Daniel Cormier in a light heavyweight championship fight at UFC 200 on Saturday. (John Locher/AP)

DALLAS — One of the most intense rivalries in UFC history will be renewed in July.

Daniel Cormier will put the light heavyweight title on the line against former champion Jon Jones at UFC 214 on July 29 in Anaheim, California.

It was one of four big matchups announced by UFC president Dana White during a Friday news conference at American Airlines Center as he laid out the majority of the organization’s summer schedule.

Women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes will defend her belt against Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 213 on July 8 at T-Mobile Arena. Undefeated former World Series of Fighting lightweight champion Justin Gaethje will make his UFC debut the previous night against Michael Johnson in the main event of “The Ultimate Fighter” Season 25 finale card in the same venue.

Former middleweight champion Chris Weidman will headline the UFC’s first card on his native Long Island when he takes on Kelvin Gastelum in the main event of UFC on Fox 25 on July 22 at Nassau Coliseum in New York.

Weidman has lost three straight fights, including a controversial defeat against Gegard Mousasi in April.

The fight between Jones and Cormier was the clear standout of the announcements. While they have been linked together as the top 205-pound fighters in the world for several years, they have faced each other just once in the cage. Jones retained his title with a unanimous-decision win to hand Cormier his only career defeat in January 2015. Jones was stripped of the belt a few months later and suspended after he was charged in a hit-and-run accident.

Here's a lil bit of Jones & Cormier going at it for your entertainment. #SummerKickoffPresser #UFCSummerKickoff pic.twitter.com/cA5MYMW2ft — Heidi Fang (@HeidiFang) May 12, 2017

Cormier won the vacant title that May and hasn’t relinquished the belt. They have been scheduled to meet several times, but the rematch has yet to occur.

When Jones returned from his suspension, Cormier had to pull out of their bout due to an injury. Jones was then pulled from a scheduled meeting just days before the historic UFC 200 event in July 2016 after it was revealed he had failed an out-of-competition drug test.

He is eligible to return from that suspension in early July and will now face Cormier later that month.

Jones and Cormier have had several nasty incidents outside the cage, including a brawl in the lobby of the MGM Grand following a news conference in 2014.

Follow all of our MMA and UFC coverage online at CoveringTheCage.com and @CoveringTheCage on Twitter.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com or 702-277-8028. Follow @adamhilllvrj on Twitter.