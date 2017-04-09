Daniel Cormier chokes out Anthony Johnson to retain UFC title

Daniel Cormier, top, battles Anthony Johnson during a light heavyweight mixed martial arts bout at UFC 210, early Sunday, April 9, 2017, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. — UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier said this past week that there is a reason four of Anthony Johnson’s five losses have come by rear-naked choke.

He said when Johnson finds himself at a disadvantage he looks for an easy way out.

Cormier looked prophetic in retaining the light heavyweight title in the main event of UFC 210 on Saturday night at KeyBank Center.

After flattening Johnson out on his stomach, Cormier softened him up with punches and then locked in a rear-naked choke, similar to the one he finished Johnson with in their first meeting for the then-vacant title in 2015.

Then, Johnson quit again.

He announced he had decided to pursue other endeavors outside of fighting and no longer would compete in mixed martial arts.

“I don’t have any excuses,” he said. “I lost to a better man tonight. Props to DC.”

Johnson, one of the sport’s top knockout artists, oddly tried to wrestle the former Olympian early, and it eventually cost him when Cormier got him to the ground and worked toward the submission.

“I couldn’t believe he was trying to force the wrestling,” Cormier said.

It was Cormier’s second successful title defense, but he is still losing the popularity contest to former champion Jon Jones.

To raucous applause, Jones was shown on the big screen watching the fight from the front row. He is eligible to compete again when his suspension ends in early July and probably will fight for Cormier for the belt.

“Boo me,” Cormier said. “I’m making money and winning belts.”

He then instructed Jones to “get his (expletive) together” so they can fight again.

Cormier has won four straight fights since suffering his only loss to Jones, who was stripped of the belt after being charged in a hit-and-run accident.

