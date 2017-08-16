Dawson, Byrd earn UFC contracts at Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series — VIDEO

In the sixth week of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series, two more fighters earned their way into the UFC by putting on exciting performances.
UFC featherweight Grant Dawson submitted Adrian Diaz with a rear-naked choke to secure a contract.
Charles Byrd was the first fighter to compete twice on the series. In the first week, he finished Jamie Pickett, but wasn’t signed to the promotion. This time, the middleweight submitted Randall Wallace with a rear-naked choke to make it to the UFC.
