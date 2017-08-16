ad-fullscreen
Dawson, Byrd earn UFC contracts at Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series — VIDEO

By Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 15, 2017 - 11:41 pm
 

In the sixth week of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series, two more fighters earned their way into the UFC by putting on exciting performances.

UFC featherweight Grant Dawson submitted Adrian Diaz with a rear-naked choke to secure a contract.

Charles Byrd was the first fighter to compete twice on the series. In the first week, he finished Jamie Pickett, but wasn’t signed to the promotion. This time, the middleweight submitted Randall Wallace with a rear-naked choke to make it to the UFC.

Check out the videos above.

Contact Heidi Fang at hfang@reviewjournal.com. Follow her on Twitter @HeidiFang.

 

