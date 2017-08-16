Dawson, Byrd earn UFC contracts at Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series — VIDEO

Grant Dawson submitted his Adrian Diaz and Charles Byrd finished Randall Wallace to earn UFC contracts at Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series in Las Vegas.

Dawson says earning a UFC contract was a longtime goal of his (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In the sixth week of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series, two more fighters earned their way into the UFC by putting on exciting performances.

UFC featherweight Grant Dawson submitted Adrian Diaz with a rear-naked choke to secure a contract.

Charles Byrd was the first fighter to compete twice on the series. In the first week, he finished Jamie Pickett, but wasn’t signed to the promotion. This time, the middleweight submitted Randall Wallace with a rear-naked choke to make it to the UFC.

