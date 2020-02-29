62°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
MMA UFC

Deiveson Figueiredo misses weight for UFC title fight

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 28, 2020 - 6:02 pm
 

Joseph Benavidez and Deiveson Figueiredo will meet in a flyweight championship bout in the main event of UFC Fight Night 169 on Saturday in Norfolk, Virginia. But only Benavidez can win the belt.

Figueiredo missed weight Friday by 2.5 pounds, making him ineligible to win the vacant title. The fight will go on, with Benavidez getting 30 percent of Figueiredo’s purse and becoming champion with a win.

The title, vacated by bantamweight champ Henry Cejudo, will remain unclaimed if Figueiredo wins.

His manager, Wallied Ismail, said Figueiredo was cutting weight appropriately under the supervision of a doctor, nutritionist, physiologist and his coaches when he became ill with a gastrointestinal problem.

“It was discussed with his doctor and, alongside his team, we chose to preserve the athlete and interrupt the weight cut and rehydrate, with the support of the UFC’s nutritionist,” Ismail said in a statement. “The decision, although difficult, as we were aware that it would not be possible to make weight after rehydration, was made both to preserve the athlete and honor the commitment to the promotion and the opponent.”

Benavidez, a Las Vegan who is 0-2 in UFC title bouts and will fight for the belt for the first time since 2013, said he never thought about withdrawing after Figueiredo missed weight.

“It’s just more conviction that he wasn’t going to ever win the belt anyway,” Benavidez told USA Today. “Obviously, I was the only one who was going to win it. I’m the only one who came to win it. It doesn’t change what I’m going to do.”

The fight headlines a main card that will stream on ESPN Plus at 5 p.m. Preliminary fights will begin at 2.

Adesanya apologizes

Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya took to social media to apologize for a comment he made at a news conference promoting his March 7 title defense against Yoel Romero at T-Mobile Arena.

Adesanya was comparing Romero’s imposing stature and perceived invincibility as being akin to trying to kick steel when he triggered online outrage with the completion of the analogy.

“I’ve seen him get rocked,” Adesanya said. “I’ve seen him get stopped. I’ve seen him get bloodied. I’ve seen him cry. I’ll make him cry. He’s human like anyone else, and everyone likes to make this myth about, ‘Oh, he’s steel, like kicking steel,’ or you hit him and he doesn’t fall. I’ll touch him enough times. I’ll touch him enough times and eventually he’ll crumble like the Twin Towers.”

Adesanya responded on Instagram. “I never made a joke about people dying or made light of the tragic event that was 9/11. I was simply rambling, and my brain worked faster than my mouth in a moment to choose the wrong euphemism. … I’ll be more careful in the future with my words.”

UFC 248 bout scrapped

Unbeaten featherweight Mosvar Evloev has withdrawn from his UFC 248 bout after suffering injuries in a motorcycle crash.

His team posted a photo of extensive scraping and cuts on his skin in announcing his withdrawal on social media. “Car crashed into his motorbike,” the post read.

Giga Chikadze will replace Evloev and fight Jamall Emmers.

Aldo to challenge Cejudo

UFC president Dana White confirmed that Cejudo will defend the bantamweight title against Jose Aldo in the main event of UFC 250 on May 9 in Sao Paulo.

Aldo’s inclusion in the title fight was controversial, as his bantamweight debut resulted in a split-decision loss to Marlon Moraes in December. White and Cejudo thought Aldo should have won the fight.

Aldo has lost two straight and four of six. Cejudo is a -180 favorite at the Westgate sportsbook.

The card is expected to include the return of former heavyweight champ Fabricio Werdum in a bout against Alexey Oleynik.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Covering The Cage Videos
UFC president says McGregor-Nurmagomedov rematch is the fight to make
After Conor McGregor's first-round demolition of Donald Cerrone at UFC 246, UFC president Dana White said a rematch between "The Notorious" and UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is the fight to make next. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UFC 246 Ceremonial Weigh-In Staredowns - VIDEO
The UFC 246 fight card, featuring a welterweight main event between Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone, is official, minus one planned bout. In place of Claudia Gadelha vs. Alexa Grasso, a bantamweight bout between Brian Kelleher and Ode' Osbourne will move up to the pay-per-view main card. All fighters competing on the card faced off during the ceremonial weigh-ins at The Park Theater.
McGregor: "All their eyes are lighting up when 'The Notorious' name is mentioned" - VIDEO
Conor McGregor says he knows that other fighter's eyes light up at the chance of facing him as it usually means a dramatic increase in pay. Welterweights Jorge Masvidal and Kamaru Usman spoke about why they'd face McGregor next and Donald Cerrone explained how he's affected his payday for UFC 246. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Conor McGregor says he'd be honored to be the first to fight at Allegiant Stadium
;
Maycee Barber Doing All She Can to Become the UFC's Youngest Champion - VIDEO
As 21-year-old Maycee Barber begins her quest to become the youngest champion in the UFC, she must first face a competitor in women's flyweight Roxanne Modafferi - a veteran of the sport who is often regarded as one of the pioneers of women's mixed martial arts. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UFC 246- Media Day Staredowns
With UFC 246 fight week underway, fighters from five featured bouts, including the co-main event women's bantamweight contest between Holly Holm and Raquel Pennington, faced off at media day in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UFC 246 Press Conference: McGregor vs. Cerrone Highlights and Staredown - VIDEO
Ahead of their welterweight bout at UFC 246 on Jan. 18, Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone were respectful of one another, despite having traded barbs close to four years ago at another press conference. Their bout will serve as the five-round main event at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UFC Champ Usman "Love and Unity Does Win Sometimes"
Kamaru Usman retained the UFC welterweight title when he knocked out Colby Covington in the fifth round of their title bout at UFC 245. After a heated lead-up to their bout, Usman says sometimes love and unity wins. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UFC 245 Ceremonial Weigh-in Staredowns
Here are the staredowns from the ceremonial weigh-in featuring all fighters competing at the UFC 245 fight card on Dec. 14 at the T-Mobile Arena. There are three title fights on the main card with the main event featuring a middleweight title bout between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal).
Kamaru Usman explains the origin of the Colby Covington rivalry ahead of UFC 245
Ahead of their welterweight title fight, division champion Kamaru Usman explains where the rivalry with his opponent, Colby Covington originated and discusses what he thinks about the challenger's persona. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Covington: I enjoy the boos, that gives me extra inspiration
UFC welterweight title challenger Colby Covington discusses his upcoming fight taking place on Dec. 14 at the T-Mobile Arena against Kamaru Usman and says he is fueled by those who boo him at events. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Dominick Reyes, left, and Jon Jones, right, during a light heavyweight mixed martial arts bout ...
UFC’s Jon Jones fires back at Dominick Reyes
By / RJ

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones rips Dominick Reyes for not fighting during their title bout at UFC 247 and then saying he should have won the fight.

Jon Jones, left, connects with a punch to the face of Dominick Reyes, right, during a light hea ...
Jon Jones fights off title challenge at UFC 247
By Jordan Godwin The Associated Press

Jon Jones faced his most serious challenge in years and ultimately held off Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 on Saturday night, retaining his UFC light heavyweight belt following a surprisingly strong opening by Reyes.