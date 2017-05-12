Derrick Lewis doesn’t care about fighting for a UFC belt — VIDEO

Despite owning a six-fight win streak, UFC heavyweight Derrick Lewis said he doesn’t care about fighting for the belt. His priority for now is to keep fighting top-ranked competitors.

Up next, Lewis will head to New Zealand to face Mark Hunt at UFC Fight Night 110.

At an open workout in Dallas, Texas, ahead of UFC 211, Lewis talks about his rise in the UFC and who he does have interest in colliding with in the near future.

Check out the video above.

