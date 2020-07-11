111°F
MMA UFC

Dream of ‘Fight Island’ set to become reality at UFC 251

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 10, 2020 - 5:30 pm
 

“Fight Island” has gone from an absurd idea tossed out by UFC president Dana White during a TMZ interview in April to a reality that will come to fruition on Saturday when it plays host to UFC 251.

“Well, Dana’s come up with some great ideas over the years and I put the ‘Fight Island’ concept at the very top of that list,” UFC COO Lawrence Epstein said this week. “It’s been incredibly fun to take this thing from his vision to the reality of putting on four events at two weeks on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.”

Finding the location was the first challenge for the UFC, which will continue doing domestic events in Las Vegas in August, but needed a place outside the U.S. where international fighters could travel. While the marketing and social media memes stoked visions of remote locales, the insane logistics of putting together this type of event dictated a need for an easily accessible airport, modern lodging and conveniences and infrastructure for broadcasting worldwide.

It just so happened the UFC has had a longstanding relationship with a government in Abu Dhabi that had a desire to show it could stage large-scale events and prove it is open for business for all sports and eventually, international tourists. Those officials were willing to not only welcome the events, but make a hefty financial investment to show it was capable of putting together such an elaborate spectacle in the midst of a pandemic.

The emirate secured and funded 22 charter flights from four hub cities across the world, Las Vegas, London, Sao Paulo and Moscow. Those boarding the flights bound for the “safe zone” on Yas Island had to arrive the night before the flight and pass the first of five coronavirus tests scheduled for each attendee, from fighters to corners to UFC staff, a group that totaled 630.

Inside that 10-mile safe zone, a room quarantine period is enforced at one of seven hotels until two negative tests are administered and then face coverings must be worn in all public areas and social distancing is enforced.

The area, which is closed to the public, includes a beach, a golf course, multiple training facilities and more than a dozen dining facilities.

There is also an arena where the fights will be held and an octagon set up on the beach that can be used for training, but has become more of a photo op due to the incredibly high temperatures.

There are three medical facilities and 17 medical personnel in the safe zone. UFC officials expect 3,300 COVID-19 tests to be administered throughout the process.

“We’re lucky to have a tremendous partner in Abu Dhabi that has helped us with their national airline, the hotels and the extensive testing protocols and the immigration-type issues involved with international travel,” Epstein said. “And then the Abu Dhabi ministry of health has got tremendous experience in dealing with COVID-19 testing. They’re really a leader in the space, so it’s just been incredible to partner with them and it’s made it, frankly, a lot easier for us.”

Epstein and White both said they have heard from just about every sports league to inquire about how they’ve been able to put on eight domestic events already and are now set to host four international cards over the next two weeks while other leagues struggle to gain traction.

While putting on fight cards with no pushback from players’ associations or collective bargaining agreements gives the UFC an edge, they are more than willing to share.

“We know we will do better when baseball and basketball and hockey and all the sports are up and running because there is a synergistic effect associated with getting promotion off other sports, in particular with our broadcast partners,” Epstein said. “So, whatever we’ve done, we consider it open source code and we are sharing with everybody because we want everybody in the sports and entertainment landscape to get back on their feet as soon as possible.”

Saturday’s pay-per-view event, headlined by a welterweight title fight between Jorge Masvidal and champion Kamaru Usman, will be followed by televised cards on Wednesday, July 18 and July 25.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.

