103°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE RJ APP
MMA UFC

Dustin Poirier fighting the good fight at UFC on ESPN 12

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 26, 2020 - 5:27 pm
 

There is a logjam of superstar contenders at the top of the UFC’s lightweight division.

Dustin Poirier has fought them all.

He was knocked out by Conor McGregor in 2014, then split a pair of fights against interim champ Justin Gaethje and champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, who will meet to unify the belt later this year.

Poirier knocked out Gaethje in 2018 and was submitted by Nurmagomedov in September, the last time Poirier stepped in the cage.

He will return against rising star Dan Hooker in the main event of UFC on ESPN 12 at the UFC Apex on Saturday.

While the matchup may not carry as much weight on the marquee, Poirier is excited to get back in action against someone who is as willing to engage in a brawl as him.

“These are the kinds of fights I want to be a part of,” Poirier said. “I want to be involved in fights fans are excited about and are on their feet cheering. These are the kinds of guys I want to fight, guys that will bring action-packed fights.”

Any fans rising to their feet will have to do so from home or their favorite bar. This is the last in a run of five straight Saturday night cards in Las Vegas with no spectators in attendance.

Poirier typically feeds off that energy, though he’s intrigued by the unique scenario.

“I like the idea of it,” he said. “It will be quiet, so I’ll be able to hear my team. The focus will be different. It’s just a new wrinkle I’ve never experienced, so we’ll find out on Saturday.”

Poirier learned Friday he had been awarded the UFC’s inaugural Forrest Griffin Community Award for his volunteer and charity work.

Poirier founded the Good Fight Foundation with his wife Jolie in his hometown of Lafayette, Louisiana, in 2018.

He auctions the fight kit from each of his bouts to raise money for the charity and has donated more than 1,000 meals to medical workers during the pandemic.

Poirier said he will pay for all food ordered at a local Louisiana bar showing his fight on Saturday night between 5 p.m. and closing time.

“We just want to give them a free meal and let them come together and finally have something good to talk about, a fighter from the area,” Poirier said. “It’s just good to bring people together and boost the business. We’re putting together a back-to-school drive, too. It’s great to be in a position to be able to give back. I’m appreciative we have the resources and the people in place to make that happen.”

UFC President Dana White said he’s proud of all the work Poirier and his wife have done in their community, including donations for families of law enforcement officers and building a special-needs playground for terminally-ill seven-year-old Aaron Hill to play with his friends.

“Dustin is a great athlete, but more importantly he’s a great human being,” White said. “He is a kid who works hard and is passionate about giving back to not only his community, but to those who are less fortunate.”

Poirier’s community service will continue to be a big part of his career. But his fighting acumen is what will once again be put to the test on Saturday.

The 31-year-old had his five-fight winning streak snapped in the loss to Nurmagomedov and hopes to get back on track against Hooker, a 30-year-old New Zealander from the same gym that has produced UFC champions Israel Adesanya and Alex Volkanovski.

Poirier knows a loss would drop him out of the conversation in the stacked division. A win doesn’t guarantee anything, but at least keeps him in the mix.

“I just need to perform and win,” he said. “Winning solves everything in this sport. I need to get my hand raised and then we can reassess the division and where everything is at and what can possibly be next. But right now, I’m just focused on performing on Saturday.”

The bout will headline a 5 p.m. main card that also includes a welterweight bout between Mike Perry and Mickey Gall. Preliminary card action will begin at 3 with all fights airing on ESPN and streaming on ESPN-Plus.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Do’s and don’ts of wearing face masks starting today
Do’s and don’ts of wearing face masks starting today
2
We tried Wynn’s ‘re-imagined’ buffet. Here’s what we found.
We tried Wynn’s ‘re-imagined’ buffet. Here’s what we found.
3
Laid-off Drew Las Vegas staffers sue owner, claim money owed
Laid-off Drew Las Vegas staffers sue owner, claim money owed
4
Many, but not all, comply with Nevada mask mandate — BLOG
Many, but not all, comply with Nevada mask mandate — BLOG
5
Cashless gaming on its way to Las Vegas casinos
Cashless gaming on its way to Las Vegas casinos
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Covering The Cage Videos
UFC on ESPN 12 staredowns
All fighters competing at the UFC on ESPN 12 event at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, June 27, squared off against each other following the weigh-ins on Friday. Dustin Poirier vs. Dan Hooker will serve as the main event. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UFC on ESPN 12 weigh-in results - VIDEO
All 20 fighters competing at UFC on ESPN 12 made weight at the UFC Apex on Friday, June 26. The event, which takes place on Saturday, features a lightweight main event between Dustin Poirier and Dan Hooker. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UFC's Mike Perry on why his girlfriend is his only cornerperson - VIDEO
Ahead of his fight against Mickey Gall at the UFC Apex on June 27 in Las Vegas, UFC welterweight Mike Perry speaks about who will be his only cornerperson – his girlfriend, Latory Gonzalez. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Blaydes decisions Volkov, Emmett takes on Fight of the Night at UFC on ESPN 11
Curtis Blaydes says he's fine playing the heel role after putting on a performance that left fans and UFC president Dana White unsatisfied, and Josh Emmett, though he took Fight of the Night for his performance over Shane Burgos, says he wasn't happy with his fight. The Review-Journal's Heidi Fang and Adam Hill recap the event in this post-fight recap.
UFC couple Tecia Torres and Raquel Pennington take home wins, create Pride fight kit - Video
Tecia Torres and Raquel Pennington, a couple competing in the UFC women's divisions, both took home wins at UFC on ESPN 11, which was also the first time they competed on the same fight card. Torres defeated Brianna Van Buren on the preliminary card and Pennington defeated Marion Reneau on the main card. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Dana White on what could happen with the UFC if another coronavirus shutdown happens, Nunes' possible retirement
UFC president Dana White says he's preparing as though another shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic may occur soon. If that should occur, he says he hopes the Nevada Athletic Commission will see that the organization has proven that they can still put on safe events in the UFC Apex facility. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Curits Blaydes talks about the heavyweight title picture ahead of fight against Alexander Volkov - VIDEO
UFC heavyweight Curtis Blaydes will face Alexander Volkov on June 20 at UFC on ESPN 11 in Las Vegas. Ahead of the fight, Blaydes spoke about the heavyweight title picture, his status as a contender in the division and more. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UFC on ESPN 10: Calvillo, Vettori take home emotional wins - VIDEO
UFC flyweight Cynthia Calvillo got emotional in her post-fight victory press conference and discussed her short training period with a new fight camp and about competing in a new weight class. Middleweight Marvin Vettori talked about rebooking of his fight when his opponent failed to make weight. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Dana White would rather keep events at UFC Apex than have half the audience - VIDEO
UFC president Dana White spoke about the promotion's next set of events in Abu Dhabi, the procedures the company is taking to put on the fight cards safely during the coronavirus pandemic, what the promotion has told other leagues trying to relaunch and where else they may hold events in the coming months. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Dana White on Fight Island, Fighters Missing Weight
UFC president Dana White met with reporters ahead of UFC on ESPN 10 at the UFC Apex and discuseed some of the bouts set for Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UFC on ESPN 10 staredowns - VIDEO
Fighters involved in the 10 bouts slated for UFC on ESPN 10 on July 13 in Las Vegas squared off on Friday after weigh-ins at the UFC Apex. Flyweight Jessica Eye, who missed weight by a quarter-pound, will face Cynthia Calvillo in the main event. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UFC on ESPN 10: Three Fighters Miss Weight, One Bout Canceled - Video
On Friday during the official weigh-ins, three fighters missed weight, including Jessica Eye who is expected to fight Cynthia Calvillo in the main event of UFC on ESPN 10 on June 13 at the UFC Apex. In addition, Zarrukh Adashev and Karl Roberson, who's competing in the co-main event, missed weight. A bout between Jordan Griffin and Darrick Minner was scratched from the event when Minner announced on social media that he would not be able to cut enough weight to compete.
Jessica Eye's excited to headline UFC on ESPN 10 - VIDEO
After fighting professionally for ten years, Jessica Eye talks about how excited she is to headline the UFC on ESPN 10 fight card against Cynthia Calvillo on June 13 in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Dana White reacts to Conor McGregor announcing his retirement - VIDEO
Just after the conclusion of UFC 250, former two-division champion Conor McGregor announced his retirement on Twitter. UFC president Dana White reacted to the news during a press conference at the UFC Apex. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nunes makes history at UFC 250, Conor McGregor retires -VIDEO
Amanda Nunes became the first fighter in UFC history to successfully defend both titles in two different divisions, but Conor McGregor attempted to steal her thunder on social media when he announced his retirement following UFC 250. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Alex Caceres says he needs to be a voice and leader after UFC win - VIDEO
UFC featherweight Alex Caceres took a unanimous decision win over Chase Hooper at UFC 250 and spoke about the example he wants to set for others and his community amid protests for Black Lives Matter taking place all over the world. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UFC 250: Weigh-in Results - Video
All fighters competing at UFC 250 on June 6 at the UFC Apex made weight for the event on Friday. In the main event, Amanda Nunes will put her featherweight belt on the line against Felicia Spencer. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Former UFC champ looks to reestablish himself in the bantamweight division - VIDEO
As former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt prepares to face Raphael Assuncao at UFC 250 on June 6, he reflects on his past few years of competition and what he's done to improve his fight skills. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gilbert Burns Dominates Tyron Woodley in UFC's Return to Las Vegas - VIDEO
Gilbert Burns established himself as a top contender in the welterweight division after dominating Tyron Woodley in the main event of UFC on ESPN 9 in Las Vegas. Heidi Fang and Adam Hill discuss his performance as well as Mackenzie Dern's win over Hannah Cifers. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UFC and Top Rank Boxing Approved to Host Events in Las Vegas - Video
For the first time since March, the UFC and Top Rank Boxing have been permitted by the Nevada State Athletic Commission to host events in Las Vegas. Sam Gordon, Adam Hill, and Heidi Fang break down what to expect when the promotions return starting with the UFC event on May 30 at the UFC Apex.
Overeem, Gadelha discuss their wins at UFC Florida - Video
UFC heavyweight Alistair Overeem defeated Walt Harris in the main event and UFC strawweight Claudia Gadelha took home a victory over Angela Hill in the co-main of UFC Florida. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UFC's Harris Says He's Fighting for "a different purpose" in First Fight Since his Stepdaughter's Death - Video
UFC heavyweight Walt Harris will collide with Alistair Overeem in the main event of UFC Fight Night 172 in Jacksonville, Fla., on May 16. It'll be the first time Harris competes since his 19-year-old stepdaughter, Aniah, was kipnapped and killed in Fall 2019. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Teixeira Dominates Smith at UFC Jacksonville, Claims Victory - Video
In the main event of UFC Fight Night 171, Glover Teixeira stopped Anthony Smith in the fifth round to claim victory in the promotion's second fight card to take place in Jacksonville in the past week.  (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UFC's Smith Says He Would Not Allow Home Invasion to Interfere with Headlining Event - Video
UFC light heavyweight fighter Anthony Smith, who lives in Nebraska, says he wouldn't allow the "psychopath" who broke into his home to dictate his return to the promotion. Smith, who successfully fought off the home invader in April this year, will return to headline UFC Fight Night 175 against Glover Teixeira in Jacksonville on May 13. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UFC 249 Event Recap: Gaethje KOs Ferguson, Cejudo Retires - Video
In the first sporting event to take place after shutdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic, UFC 249 saw a new interim champion crowned in the lightweight division in Justin Gaethje and in the co-main event, Henry Cejudo successfully defended his title against Dominick Cruz and then retired.
UFC 249 Fighters Not Concerned About Competing in Empty Arena - VIDEO
UFC fighters Justin Gaethje, Tony Ferguson and Donald Cerrone weigh in on how things are different in preparation for UFC 249 amid the coronavirus pandemic and what they think the atomesphere at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena will be like on May 9 in Jacksonville, Fla., without an audience. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
VIDEO - UFC Fighter Francis Ngannou Gets Tested for Coronavirus Ahead of UFC 249
Ahead of UFC 249, the promotion administered tests to all of the fighters competing at the event slated to take place at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla on May 9. This is a video of heavyweight Francis Ngannou receiving the test. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
UFC lightweight Dustin Poirier, left, faces off against his opponent, Dan Hooker, right, at the ...
Best bets for UFC on ESPN 12 in Las Vegas
By / RJ

To produce a plus price, MMA handicapper Lou Finocchiaro is playing a two-team parlay of Dustin Poirier (-210) and Tanner Boser (-105) that pays +188.