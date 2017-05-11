Eddie Alvarez looking for redemption at UFC 211 after MSG ‘nightmare’

Former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez talks about rebounding into the win column at UFC 211 media day in Dallas, Texas, on Wednesday, May 10, 2017. Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

DALLAS — Mixed martial arts fans will always remember Nov. 12, 2016 as one of the most significant nights in the sport’s history as Conor McGregor headlined the UFC’s inaugural visit to Madison Square Garden by taking the lightweight belt with a spectacular knockout.

It’s a historic moment Eddie Alvarez wants to forget.

Not only did he lose his belt to McGregor after he was battered around for more than eight minutes, Alvarez put forth one the most disappointing performances of his lengthy career under the biggest spotlight ever cast upon him.

Alvarez will return to action with a chance to start rebuilding his reputation — and resume — when he takes on Dustin Poirier on the preliminary card of UFC 211 at American Airlines Center on Saturday night.

The bout headlines the Fox Sports 1 portion of the preliminary card, beginning at 5 p.m. The 7 p.m. pay-per-view card includes heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic defending his title in a rematch against former champ Junior dos Santos and top women’s strawweight contender Jessica Andrade challenging Joanna Jedrzejczyk for the title.

“Having your worst nightmares kind of come is truly liberating,” Alvarez said Wednesday at the House of Blues. “I can step inside the cage and I don’t know if I could feel any worse than what I felt. So I can just be myself.”

That has been pretty good over a 13-year career that saw Alvarez compete at the highest levels of several different fight promotions. He had lost just four times in 32 fights before November and hadn’t been knocked out since 2007.

While the 33-year-old Philadelphia native admits the loss to McGregor was difficult to deal with, he didn’t spend a whole lot of time analyzing what went wrong.

“I think I got hit with a punch,” Alvarez said of an early left hand from McGregor that changed the complexion of the fight. “Everybody wants to read more into it, but fighting’s different. You can prepare a million times and know everything about your opponent, but you get hit with a shot and make some bad decisions, it can go away quickly and that’s what happened (at UFC 205). I’m over it. I’ve forgiven myself.

“I’m excited to go back in and redeem myself.”

Poirier is presented with a massive opportunity of his own.

The 28-year-old has won five of his last six and his the chance to solidify a spot near the top of the rankings at 155 pounds with a victory.

“He knocked out the champ to win the belt and he’s just one fight removed from being the world champion,” Poirier said of Alvarez. “My goal is to go in there and dominate him on Saturday. It will show the caliber of fighter I am and that I’m ready to be the world champion.”

That’s not necessarily the driving force for Alvarez anymore. He savored his time with the belt, but for the journey it represented.

He believes if he just keeps taking on the best opponents and putting his best foot forward, he will eventually be champion again.

That kind of lofty aspiration will be out of play for the time being should Alvarez suffer a second-consecutive loss.

“That last fight was a bitter pill to swallow,” he said. “I was in bad shape, but it’s in the past and I’m over it. There’s nothing I can do about it but bounce back harder and show the resilience that I have. I’m my own biggest critic. No matter what anyone says, I feel the worst when I disappoint myself. I put my heart and soul into this so when I go out and it doesn’t manifest itself, I’m heartbroken. I use that energy and disappointment to fuel me.”

If that’s the case, he should have a full tank and be revved up on Saturday.

