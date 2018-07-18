Edmen Shahbazyan, Maycee Barber in Contender Series spotlight — VIDEO

In week 5 of Dana White Tuesday Night Contender series, three UFC contracts were awarded to competitors.

Undefeated at 4-0, 20-year-old Maycee Barber says she wants to be the youngest champion to ever be crowned by the UFC. She finished Jamie Colleen with elbows in week 5 of Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series to ink a contract with the promotion. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang)

Edmen Shahbazyan earned a contract after knocking out Antonio Jones in the first round of their middleweight bout on Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang)

Edmen Shahbazyan earned a contract after knocking out Antonio Jones in the first round of their middleweight bout. Maycee Barber joined the UFC women’s strawweight roster with her technical knockout of Jamie Colleen. Domingo Pilarte joined the promotion’s bantamweight ranks after technically submitting Vince Morales.

Check out these videos to learn more about the competitors. Pilarte was unavailable for an interview as he was transported to receive medical care per a UFC official.

