Edmen Shahbazyan, Maycee Barber in Contender Series spotlight — VIDEO

By Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 17, 2018 - 11:16 pm
 

In week 5 of Dana White Tuesday Night Contender series, three UFC contracts were awarded to competitors.

Edmen Shahbazyan earned a contract after knocking out Antonio Jones in the first round of their middleweight bout. Maycee Barber joined the UFC women’s strawweight roster with her technical knockout of Jamie Colleen. Domingo Pilarte joined the promotion’s bantamweight ranks after technically submitting Vince Morales.

Check out these videos to learn more about the competitors. Pilarte was unavailable for an interview as he was transported to receive medical care per a UFC official.

Circular
