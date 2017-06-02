Elliott welcomes Nguyen’s fighting style over Johnson’s — VIDEO

UFC flyweight Tim Elliott stepped up to face Ben Nguyen with just one month to prepare for the fight in Auckland, New Zealand. He’s replacing the injured Joseph Benavidez at UFC Fight Night 110.

Elliott is coming off a win over Louis Smolka in April. Prior to that, Elliott suffered a loss in his title bid against UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson.

In this interview, Elliott explains what went wrong for him against Johnson and says why he prefers facing fighters with Nguyen’s style. Elliott also talks about his decision to train in Las Vegas at Xtreme Couture with Robert Follis.

Check out the video above.

Contact Heidi Fang at hfang@reviewjournal.com. Follow @HeidiFang on Twitter.