Espinosa, Lewis score UFC contracts at Contender Series

By Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 10, 2018 - 11:42 pm
 

Two fighters who earned a second chance at fighting for contracts on Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series were signed to the UFC.

Undefeated middleweight Bevon Lewis (6-0), who competed on the series in the eighth week of the inaugural season of the show, finished Alton Cunningham with knees in the first round to score his contract.

Flyweight competitor Jordan Espinosa (13-5, 1 No Contest) improved his win streak to four when he ended Rilley Dutro’s night with just two seconds remaining in their fight.

Contact Heidi Fang at hfang@reviewjournal.com. Follow her on Twitter @HeidiFang.

