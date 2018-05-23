ESPN to broadcast 42 live UFC events starting January 2019

The deal taking effect in January will make ESPN and ESPN Plus the exclusive U.S. digital and linear distributors for UFC.

An example of the UFC's 25th anniversary canvas, including its new logo. Photo courtesy UFC

The Walt Disney Co. and UFC have offered additional details on their broadcast agreement that takes effect next year.

The deal taking effect in January will make ESPN and ESPN Plus the exclusive U.S. digital and linear distributors for UFC. The agreement includes 42 live events, 30 of which will feature a full card of 12 UFC bouts.

ESPN’s linear networks will broadcast 10 exclusive events plus all UFC pay-per-view preliminary fights. ESPN Plus will offer 20 exclusive events and all preliminary fights for “UFC on ESPN Fight Night” programs.

Events broadcast on ESPN will be labeled “UFC on ESPN Fight Night.” Events streaming on ESPN Plus will be called “UFC on ESPN Plus Fight Night.”

UFC and ESPN announced the new agreement two weeks ago.

