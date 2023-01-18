48°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
MMA UFC

Ex-champion to headline UFC’s first card at Virgin Hotels

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 17, 2023 - 7:35 pm
 
Updated January 17, 2023 - 7:35 pm
Petr Yan celebrates after defeating Urijah Faber in a mixed martial arts bantamweight bout at U ...
Petr Yan celebrates after defeating Urijah Faber in a mixed martial arts bantamweight bout at UFC 245, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

A key clash of bantamweight contenders will headline the UFC’s March 11 card at The Theater at Virgin Hotels.

Former champion Petr Yan will take on top contender Merab Dvalishvili in the headlining bout of the organization’s first event at the venue.

Yan has lost two straight fights by split decision, including a title bout against champion Aljamain Sterling in April. The 29-year-old is coming off a thrilling loss to Sean O’Malley in Abu Dhabi in October.

Dvalishvili has won eight consecutive fights, including a unanimous decision over former featherweight champion Jose Aldo in August. His last loss was in 2018.

The event will take place one week after UFC 285 at T-Mobile Arena and one week ahead of UFC 286 in London.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Elko County health board to consider banning COVID, flu vaccines
Elko County health board to consider banning COVID, flu vaccines
2
Lehner sued for nearly $4M months before bankruptcy filing
Lehner sued for nearly $4M months before bankruptcy filing
3
LVCVA moves on after deal to build Strip resort fails
LVCVA moves on after deal to build Strip resort fails
4
12 items to buy now as 2023 supply chain shortages loom
12 items to buy now as 2023 supply chain shortages loom
5
How to navigate around ‘Dropicana’-related traffic
How to navigate around ‘Dropicana’-related traffic
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
UFC president Dana White answers questions during a post-fight news conference at UFC 264 at th ...
Adam Hill: There have to be consequences for Dana White
By / RJ

How could the UFC ever punish employees or fighters for anything if the premise that public shaming is the worst penalty of all is accepted? That’s not even to get started on the message it sends to female fans, fighters and employees.

FILE - Anderson Silva, right, of Brazil, fights Stephan Bonnar, of the United States, during th ...
UFC Hall of Famer Stephan Bonnar dead at age 45
By The Associated Press

Stephan Bonnar died Thursday from “presumed heart complications while at work,” according to a statement from UFC on Saturday.

More stories for you
Jon Jones set to return to UFC competition in Las Vegas
Jon Jones set to return to UFC competition in Las Vegas
‘Embarrassed’ Dana White apologizes for slapping wife in video
‘Embarrassed’ Dana White apologizes for slapping wife in video
UFC Hall of Famer Stephan Bonnar dead at age 45
UFC Hall of Famer Stephan Bonnar dead at age 45
Dana White says hitting his wife an indefensible act
Dana White says hitting his wife an indefensible act
Adam Hill: There have to be consequences for Dana White
Adam Hill: There have to be consequences for Dana White
Raiders report: Focus remains on Steelers, not weather forecast
Raiders report: Focus remains on Steelers, not weather forecast