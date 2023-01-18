Ex-champion to headline UFC’s first card at Virgin Hotels

Former champion Petr Yan will take on top contender Merab Dvalishvili in the headlining bout of the UFC’s first event at The Theater at Virgin Hotels.

Petr Yan celebrates after defeating Urijah Faber in a mixed martial arts bantamweight bout at UFC 245, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

A key clash of bantamweight contenders will headline the UFC’s March 11 card at The Theater at Virgin Hotels.

Former champion Petr Yan will take on top contender Merab Dvalishvili in the headlining bout of the organization’s first event at the venue.

Yan has lost two straight fights by split decision, including a title bout against champion Aljamain Sterling in April. The 29-year-old is coming off a thrilling loss to Sean O’Malley in Abu Dhabi in October.

Dvalishvili has won eight consecutive fights, including a unanimous decision over former featherweight champion Jose Aldo in August. His last loss was in 2018.

The event will take place one week after UFC 285 at T-Mobile Arena and one week ahead of UFC 286 in London.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.