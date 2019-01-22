MMA UFC

Ex-NFL player Greg Hardy apologizes for illegal hit in UFC debut

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 21, 2019 - 4:25 pm
 

Former NFL player Greg Hardy’s UFC debut didn’t go as well as he hoped on Saturday night as the heavyweight was disqualified for landing a vicious illegal knee on Allen Crowder in the second round of their UFC on ESPN-Plus 1 bout in Brooklyn, New York.

“I take full responsibility,” Hardy said at the post-event news conference. “It’s not something I did on purpose. Anybody that’s ever met me, or been around me, knows that’s something I wouldn’t do.

“I just wish we could go back and go into the third round.”

Hardy vowed to return to the gym and move forward in his new career, which started when he was essentially exiled from football due to several incidents off the field, including a high-profile domestic violence case.

White called the disqualification a “rookie mistake” and expects Hardy to fight for the UFC again.

Hardy hopes the knee strike doesn’t further tarnish his reputation after he was already loudly booed on his entrance and then serenaded with a profane chant after the loss.

“Show me one time I’ve ever cheated in my life,” Hardy said. “Show me one other lineman or one of their favorite quarterbacks in history that I’ve ever cheated against. Go ask Tom Brady if I cheated when I sacked him.

“I’m not a cheater. That’s not on my record. That’s not on my resume. Thirty years of life, not one time. Not one time have you ever asked me a question and I’ve lied to you. Not one time have you ever seen me stand up here, and I told you it wasn’t my fault. I was there. I did it. It’s my responsibility. I’m a grown man. That’s my character.”

More MMA: Follow at CoveringTheCage.com and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com or 702-277-8028. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Covering The Cage Videos
Covering the Cage: Jones, Nunes win at UFC 232
Amanda Nunes defeats Cyborg in the women's featherweight division and Jon Jones returns to UFC as the light heavyweight champion. Covering the Cage host Heidi Fang and Adam Hill recap the UFC 232 main and co main events.
Las Vegas MMA fighter Joey Ruquet joins Copa Combate tournament
When Combate Americas' Copa Combate tournament takes place on Dec. 7, Las Vegas-based MMA fighter Joey Ruquet will step in for Gaston Reyno and compete for the $100,000 prize money in the 8-man, one night featherweight tournament.
Espino, Chiasson claim UFC contracts with wins at TUF 28 Finale
Juan Espino was crowned as the TUF heavyweight winner when he submitted Justin Frazier at the finale in Las Vegas and Macy Chiasson submitted Pannie Kianzad to become the TUF 28 women's featherweight winner.
Kamaru Usman excited for what's next after TUF 28 win
After taking a win over Rafael dos Anjos at the TUF 28 Finale, UFC welterweight Kamaru Usman says he can be ready for anything that comes next or a quick turnaround if it gets him closer to a title shot.
Dana White on what's next for Usman and the flyweight division
UFC president Dana White spoke with media after the TUF 28 Finale to discuss what's next for the flyweight division and the main event winner, UFC welterweight Kamaru Usman.
Dos Anjos and Usman TUF 28 media day
Rafael dos Anjos and Kamaru Usman talk about facing each other at the TUF 28 Finale at a media day leading up to the Nov. 30 contest. Their welterweight bout will serve as the main event.
More in MMA UFC
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
MMA UFC Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like