MMA UFC

Ex-poster boy Faber out to reclaim WEC crown

April 22, 2010 - 11:00 pm
 

A frenzied and reckless style helped make Urijah Faber the face of World Extreme Cagefighting when the organization was struggling to gain a foothold in the mixed martial arts world.

The 30-year-old fighter is not about to change his methods now that he’s headlining WEC’s biggest card to date in his hometown of Sacramento, Calif.

Faber was the featherweight champion for more than 2½ years during a time the organization was purchased by Zuffa, the parent company of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, and slowly gained traction on cable television.

He has lost two of his past four fights, both to Mike Brown, but will have a chance to regain the belt when he takes on Jose Aldo in the main event of WEC’s first pay-per-view event Saturday.

“I haven’t toned down anything. I am 23-3, I’ve had two fights that I lost because of being wild and crazy, and I’ve had a ton of wins because I’m wild and crazy,” Faber said on a recent conference call. “So, of course, I keep refining my technique and getting better and better, and I’ll be aware of his tools for sure, but I don’t tone things down.”

Aldo’s tools are many. The 23-year-old Brazilian is 6-0 with six knockouts since entering the WEC in 2008.

His wins include an eight-second stoppage of Cub Swanson with a double flying knee and a second-round knockout of Brown behind a flurry of punches in November to claim the belt.

“I don’t think it’s any surprise what I’m going to do. Everybody sees my style of fighting,” Aldo said through a translator. “I come in aggressive, I come in explosive, and I’m going to come in always looking for the knockout and take whatever he can give me. It’s no surprise what I’m here to do.”

Faber is impressed by Aldo but says nothing can be assumed from Aldo’s victory over the man that beat Faber twice.

“Basically, this sport is about matchups, and I think I have the tools to beat Mike Brown. I feel like one mistake and some bad luck was really the difference in those fights. It’s not that I was outmatched by any means,” he said. “The bottom line is I’m just a whole different fighter than Mike Brown is, and this is a whole different matchup, and I’ve been training my whole life for this stuff. This is what I do, and I’m an able-bodied, top-level athlete, so I’m just ready to go out there and get a belt.”

Faber broke his right hand and dislocated his left thumb the second time he fought Brown. He missed seven months of action but looked healthy in his return — a third-round submission victory over Raphael Assuncao in January.

Faber says he’s ready to return to what he considers to be his rightful place atop the featherweight division.

“I can’t wait to fight. I’m itching to fight,” he said. “I just can’t wait to get in there and get that belt and fight a war.”

The night might be bigger for the organization than it is for its star. The WEC thinks it has put together its best card ever as it moves to pay per view for the first time, a move Faber thinks benefits himself and his employer.

“I think the (pay-per-view model) is what has allowed the sport of martial arts to grow, and I’m thinking that I want to prove that I can make some money and hopefully get some in return,” he said.

The card also features a lightweight title bout between Ben Henderson and Donald Cerrone. Henderson won a narrow decision over Cerrone last year in what was considered one of the sport’s fights of the year.

Also, Brown will meet Manny Gamburyan, and Anthony Njokuani will fight Shane Roller in a matchup of lightweights living in Las Vegas.

Contact reporter Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com or 702-224-5509.

ad-high_impact_4
Covering The Cage Videos
Covering the Cage: UFC 222 recap
Adam Hill and Heidi Fang discuss UFC 222
Covering The Cage: UFC 222 Recap
Covering The Cage hosts Adam Hill and Heidi Fang go over the main card fights including Cris Cyborg keeping her title, Bryan Ortega's win over Frankie Edgar and Sean O'Malley fighting through an injury.
UFC 222: Fight Preview
Covering the cage hosts Adam Hill and Heidi Fang provide a preview for UFC 222 as well as their predictions.
Covering The Cage: UFC 222 Preview
Review-Journal reporters Adam Hill and Heidi Fang go over the top fights to watch for at UFC 222 including Cris Cyborg and Brian Ortega.
Covering The Cage: Live Interview With Elias Theodorou
Covering The Cage host Heidi Fang talks with Elias Theodorou to preview UFC on Fox and becoming a ring boy.
Covering the Cage: Roy Nelson interview
Adam Hill and Heidi Fang talk about the world of MMA as well as interview heavyweight Roy Nelson.
Covering the Cage: Feb. 6 Facebook Live
Adam Hill and Heidi Fang discuss UFC Fight Night 125 as well as preview UFC 221 and UFC 222.
Covering The Cage: Ronda Rousey joins WWE; UFC on Fox 27 recap
Review-Journal reporters Adam Hill and Heidi Fang discuss Ronda Rousey’s move to WWE and recap UFC on Fox 27.
Covering the Cage: Jordan Rinaldi, UFC on Fox 27 preview
Review-Journal reporters Adam Hill and Heidi Fang talk to fighter Jordan Rinaldi about his upcoming fight and preview the rest of UFC on Fox 27.
Covering The Cage Live: UFC 220 and Bellator 192 Recap
Review-Journal reporters Adam Hill and Heidi Fang recap UFC 220 and Bellator 192.
Covering the Cage: Recapping 2017
Heidi Fang and Adam Hill go over their favorite moments of 2017 and pick their favorite fight, knockout and submission of the year.
Covering The Cage: UFC 219 Recap
Covering The Cage hosts Adam Hill and Heidi Fang recap tonights fights at UFC 219.
Covering The Cage: UFC 219 Picks
Covering The Cage hosts Adam Hill and Heidi Fang give their picks for the main card fights at UFC 219.
Covering The Cage: UFC 219 Preview
Covering the Cage hosts Adam Hill and Heidi Fang preview UFC 219 including Cris Cyborg and Holly Holm.
UFC 219 media day staredowns
Ahead of UFC 219's pay-per-view on Dec. 30, the stars of the main card faced off at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Cris "Cyborg" Justino will face Holly Holm in the main event for the women's featherweight belt.
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
MMA UFC Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like