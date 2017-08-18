Fabricio Werdum to fight Derrick Lewis at UFC 216 in Las Vegas

Former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum will return to action against contender Derrick Lewis at UFC 216 on Oct. 7 at T-Mobile Arena.

Alistair Overeem, left, battles Fabricio Werdum in the UFC 213 heavyweight bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, July 8, 2017. Overeem won by majority decision. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum will return to action against contender Derrick Lewis in October, sources close to the organization confirmed to the Review-Journal on Friday.

The bout has been added to UFC 216 on Oct. 7 at T-Mobile Arena.

Werdum has split two decisions since losing the belt to Stipe Miocic in May 2016. After beating Travis Browne in September, he dropped a majority decision to Alistair Overeem in July.

Lewis had his six-fight win streak snapped with a knockout loss to Mark Hunt in June. The 32-year-old Texan announced his retirement after the fight only to reconsider several days later.

UFC 216 already includes an interim lightweight title bout between Tony Ferguson and Las Vegan Kevin Lee.

