Fat and happy: Topuria riding high in cage, life ahead of UFC 317

The undefeated former featherweight champion has 10 fewer pounds to cut as he fights for the vacant lightweight belt against Charles Oliveira on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena.

Ilia Topuria celebrates after knocking out Alexander Volanovski during their featherweight bout at the UFC 298 mixed martial arts event Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

Ilia Topuria is a happy man ahead of his pursuit of history Saturday night in the main event of UFC 317 at T-Mobile Arena.

The undefeated fighter has taken full advantage of his exploding star power, from international magazine covers to television shows, as well as appearances taking the honorary opening kickoff for his beloved Real Madrid and even as the centerpiece of the NFL’s announcement of a game in Spain.

Such are the spoils for a man who spent 2024 knocking out featherweight legends Max Holloway and Alexander Volkanovski to propel his popularity into a new stratosphere.

“Life has been amazing,” Topuria said.

The 28-year-old former featherweight champion has even more reason to be pleased this week. He decided in February to vacate the 145-pound belt and leave behind years of brutal weight cuts that left him miserable during most fight weeks.

Now Topuria (16-0) is challenging Charles Oliveira (35-10, one no-contest) for the vacant lightweight title at 155 pounds.

“It’s two completely different worlds,” Topuria said. “Even (this week) I feel good. When I was fighting at featherweight, I felt horrible at this time. I think I definitely made the right decision.

“It’s one of the best camps I’ve ever had because I’ve been able to enjoy the whole process. Will I have more power? I don’t know. But I think I’m a better fighter, more mature and more experienced. You will for sure see a better version of myself.”

Topuria’s decision to move up was followed by lightweight champ Islam Makhachev also relinquishing his belt to move up to welterweight, wiping out what could have been one of the biggest fights on the UFC calendar.

Instead, Topuria will take on a former champion in Oliveira who owns records for the most submissions, total finishes and fight-night bonuses in the organization.

Oliveira’s legacy, too

While Topuria will look to join elite company as a two-division champion, Oliveira also wants to keep building on his spectacular resume by reclaiming the belt.

“I’m trying to build on my legacy, too,” the Brazilian said through a translator. “And I’m going to do it the same way I’ve always done it. He’s younger, and he’s undefeated. But does he want it more? Does he have more hunger or thirst than I have? This is about dreams and promises. It’s everything I’ve worked for.”

Topuria insists despite all the highlights, Oliveira won’t bring anything he hasn’t seen before. In fact, Topuria ranked Oliveira behind Volkanovski and Holloway in terms of his biggest challenges.

He’s not really concerned about his opponents, anyway.

“I’m the best fighter in the world,” Topuria proclaimed.

That includes Makhachev, who hopes to challenge welterweight champ Jack Della Maddalena in November.

Makhachev next?

Victories by Topuria and Makhachev could set them up to face each other in what could be one of the biggest bouts the organization could book in the near future.

“I will beat him and get a third title,” Topuria said.

He has to get a second belt first Saturday. That won’t be made any easier by the fact Topuria has been sparring with Makhachev through interviews and social media this week.

Topuria would be wise to keep his attention on Oliveira, who has a propensity to absorb concerning amounts of violence while searching for an opportunity for a spectacular finish. It’s why he has so many dramatic victories in the sport, especially as an underdog.

It’s a role he will be in again as Topuria is a -450 favorite.

“Every single one always says they will beat me, and they always bounce right off me,” Oliveira said. “When we clash, they lose. I respect them all. I listen and hear them and hear everything they say, but it doesn’t matter to me.”

The 7 p.m. pay-per-view card also features a flyweight title bout between champion Alexandre Pantoja and Kai Kara-France, who will meet nearly a decade after Pantoja scored a unanimous decision over Kara-France on “The Ultimate Fighter” reality show.

“We fought nine years ago,” Kara-France said. “I was a boy back then. Now I’m a man, and I know what I’m fighting for. I want to make history and be the first one to take him out.”

All five of Pantoja’s career losses have come by decision.

UFC 317

Main card bouts on Saturday's 7 p.m. pay-per-view event at T-Mobile Arena:

Ilia Topuria (16-0) vs. Charles Oliveira (35-10, one no-contest) for vacant lightweight title

Alexandre Pantoja (29-5) vs. Kai Kara-France (25-11, one no-contest) for Pantoja's flyweight title

Brandon Royval (17-7) vs. Joshua Van (14-2), flyweights

Beneil Dariush (22-6-1) vs. Renato Moicano (20-6-1), lightweights

Payton Talbott (9-1) vs. Felipe Lima (14-1), bantamweights