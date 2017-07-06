Fighters make weight for TUF 25 Finale — VIDEO

The TUF 25 Finale main event between Michael Johnson and Justin Gaethje as well as the TUF Redemption bout between Jesse Taylor and Dhiego Lima became official on Thursday morning when those fighters made the cut at the official weigh-ins.

All 24 fighters competing on the TUF 25 Finale card at the T-Mobile hit the scales ahead of the July 7 event. All of them made weight. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ashley Yoder was the last fighter to weigh-in for the TUF 25 Finale at T-Mobile Arena. She came with just two minutes left in the 2-hour window and made weight.

