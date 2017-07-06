ad-fullscreen
Fighters make weight for TUF 25 Finale — VIDEO

By Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 6, 2017 - 12:37 pm
 

The TUF 25 Finale main event between Michael Johnson and Justin Gaethje as well as the TUF Redemption bout between Jesse Taylor and Dhiego Lima became official on Thursday morning when those fighters made the cut at the official weigh-ins.

Ashley Yoder was the last fighter to weigh-in for the TUF 25 Finale at T-Mobile Arena. She came with just two minutes left in the 2-hour window and made weight.

