Former heavyweight champ Andrei Arlovski to fight at UFC 232

Former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski will look to end a two-fight losing streak when he returns to action Dec. 29 in Las Vegas.
Arlovski will fight Walt Harris on the UFC 232 card at T-Mobile Arena, UFC officials confirmed to the Review-Journal on Friday.
Arlovski had won two consecutive bouts before back-to-back decision losses to Tai Tuivasa and Shamil Abdurakhimov in June and September.
The 39-year-old won the heavyweight belt in Las Vegas in 2005.
Harris, a former college basketball player at Jacksonville State, is coming off a knockout win over Daniel Spitz in June.
He is 5-6 in the UFC, but all of his wins have come by knockout.
UFC 232 will be headlined by a light heavyweight title bout between top contender Alexander Gustafsson and former champion Jon Jones.
