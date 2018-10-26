MMA UFC

Former heavyweight champ Andrei Arlovski to fight at UFC 232

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 26, 2018 - 2:00 pm
 

Former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski will look to end a two-fight losing streak when he returns to action Dec. 29 in Las Vegas.

Arlovski will fight Walt Harris on the UFC 232 card at T-Mobile Arena, UFC officials confirmed to the Review-Journal on Friday.

Arlovski had won two consecutive bouts before back-to-back decision losses to Tai Tuivasa and Shamil Abdurakhimov in June and September.

The 39-year-old won the heavyweight belt in Las Vegas in 2005.

Harris, a former college basketball player at Jacksonville State, is coming off a knockout win over Daniel Spitz in June.

He is 5-6 in the UFC, but all of his wins have come by knockout.

UFC 232 will be headlined by a light heavyweight title bout between top contender Alexander Gustafsson and former champion Jon Jones.

More MMA: Follow all of our MMA and UFC coverage online at CoveringTheCage.com and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com or 702-277-8028. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.

