Former heavyweight champ Andrei Arlovski to fight at UFC 232

Former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski will look to end a two-fight losing streak when he returns to action Dec. 29 in Las Vegas. He will fight Walt Harris on the UFC 232 card at T-Mobile Arena.

Andrei Arlovski, left, connects with a right hook against Stefan Struve during their heavyweight matchup at UFC 222 at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, March 3, 2018, in Las Vegas. Arlovski beat Struve by unanimous decision. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Andrei Arlovski, right, connects with a right hook against Stefan Struve during their heavyweight matchup at UFC 222 at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, March 3, 2018, in Las Vegas. Arlovski beat Struve by unanimous decision. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Andrei Arlovski, right, connects with a right hook against Stefan Struve during their heavyweight matchup at UFC 222 at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, March 3, 2018, in Las Vegas. Arlovski beat Struve by unanimous decision. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Andrei Arlovski, left, connects with a left hook against Stefan Struve during their heavyweight matchup at UFC 222 at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, March 3, 2018, in Las Vegas. Arlovski beat Struve by unanimous decision. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski will look to end a two-fight losing streak when he returns to action Dec. 29 in Las Vegas.

Arlovski will fight Walt Harris on the UFC 232 card at T-Mobile Arena, UFC officials confirmed to the Review-Journal on Friday.

Arlovski had won two consecutive bouts before back-to-back decision losses to Tai Tuivasa and Shamil Abdurakhimov in June and September.

The 39-year-old won the heavyweight belt in Las Vegas in 2005.

Harris, a former college basketball player at Jacksonville State, is coming off a knockout win over Daniel Spitz in June.

He is 5-6 in the UFC, but all of his wins have come by knockout.

UFC 232 will be headlined by a light heavyweight title bout between top contender Alexander Gustafsson and former champion Jon Jones.

More MMA: Follow all of our MMA and UFC coverage online at CoveringTheCage.com and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com or 702-277-8028. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.