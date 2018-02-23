MMA UFC

Former MMA fighter Bristol Marunde now stars on HGTV show — VIDEO

By Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 22, 2018 - 9:52 pm
 

Bristol Marunde was a mixed martial arts fighter who was featured on the 16th season of The Ultimate Fighter and competed in the UFC.

After fighting for 10 years professionally, he last fought on Oct. 2015 with the Resurrection Fighting Alliance. In that battle, his jaw was broken by his opponent, Gilbert Smith, and the bout was called to an end. Though Marunde had won four straight contests prior to that loss, he decided to walk away from the sport and devoted himself to a new venture.

Bristol landed on a spin-off of HGTV’s show “Flip or Flop” in 2017. He and his wife Aubrey co-host “Flip or Flop Vegas” which was recently renewed for a second season expected to start airing on March 15.

Though he hasn’t completely ruled out a return to the cage, Bristol explains what it’s like flipping houses and how the change of career suits him.

Check out the video above.

