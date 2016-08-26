Former UFC champ Benson Henderson encourages others to test market

Former UFC champion Benson Henderson isn’t the only fighter to test the free-agent waters and end up signing with Bellator MMA.

ANAHEIM, California — Former UFC champion Benson Henderson isn’t the only fighter to test the free-agent waters and end up signing with Bellator MMA.

He was, however, the most high-profile to do so when he agreed to terms with the nation’s No. 2 professional mixed martial arts organization earlier this year.

While Henderson refused to accept the label of trendsetter in advance of his main event bout against Patricio “Pitbull” Freire on Friday at Honda Center, but he did say other fighters would be well-served to at least explore their options.

“I think it’s important to do what’s best for your career and your family,” the 32-year-old said. “I think it’s smart to fight to the end of your contract and see what your worth is on the open market. We live in a capitalistic society, don’t we? Our country is based on the idea of the free market. Why not incorporate that free-market ideal into your career as a mixed martial artist?”

Henderson refused to sign an extension as his UFC contract neared expiration. He went out and got an offer from Bellator, which the UFC passed on its option to match.

Matt Mitrione made a similar move to Bellator and former UFC welterweight title challenger Rory MacDonald appears set to join them in the next few days.

Should MacDonald in fact sign with the organization, he will surely hope for a better result in his Bellator debut than Henderson experienced in April.

Henderson was granted an immediate welterweight title shot against Andrey Koreshkov in April and lost in a one-sided unanimous decision.

It wasn’t what was expected of such a high-profile signing from the UFC, but Henderson has little concern for anyone who believed he was taking a step down in competition.

“I don’t really listen to other people,” he said. “I only have my perspective and I give my absolute best no matter who I’m fighting.”

Henderson said he always prepares for the biggest challenge of his career each time he competes.

“Everybody I step in the cage against I have the utmost respect for,” he said. “I didn’t think there was any step down in competition. It doesn’t matter who you’re facing off against. If you don’t bring your ‘A’ game every time, you’re going to get hurt. You’ll get knocked out or get beat and I got beat.”

Henderson had won his final two fights in the UFC before he hit the open market. He insists it didn’t add any extra sting that he lost his first fight in Bellator.

He just hates losing in general.

“A loss is always frustrating,” he said. “It had nothing to do with being my first fight or whatever. You can add whatever extra you want on top of it, but a loss is a loss and it always sucks.”

Some of the sting was taken out of it by the fact Bellator officials granted him a title shot at lightweight. That never came to fruition, though.

Henderson was supposed to challenge Michael Chandler for the belt, but Chandler is injured.

So instead Freire, the former featherweight champ, will move up from 145 pounds to challenge Henderson for the right to face Chandler when he is healthy.

“He’s tough,” Henderson said of Freire. “He’s a former champ. A true veteran that has been hurt and come back and won. He’s blown through some guys and he has big power. You have to be conscious of all of that. He’s a tough fight.”

It’s also a big fight, which is what Henderson wants.

He said he’s not settled on a weight class, though winning a belt could change that.

Instead, he will just listen to what opportunities are presented and pursue the one that he finds most interesting.

In other words, he is continuing to take control of his own career.

The bout headlines a card that will air Spike TV at 7 p.m.

Contact reporter Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com or 702-224-5509. Follow @adamhilllvrj on Twitter.