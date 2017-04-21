Former UFC champ Frank Mir gets 2-year ban from USADA

Frank Mir (blue gloves) after defeating Antonio Silva during UFC Fight Night at Ginasio do Gigantinho.(Jason da Silva-USA TODAY Sports)

So much for the kangaroo defense.

Former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir was issued a two-year suspension by the United States Anti-Doping Agency on Friday as a result multiple positive tests for the banned substance DHCMT.

The Las Vegan originally tested positive following a fight on March 20, 2016, in Brisbane, Australia. He subsequently claimed he was unsure how the substance would have entered his body and speculated tainted kangaroo meat could be the source.

USADA, which administers the UFC’s anti-doping program, then ordered retesting of Mir’s previous samples with a new methodology to detect long-term DHCMT metabolites and discovered an out-of-competition sample provided Feb. 5, 2016 also came back positive for the same substance.

DHCMT, or dehydrochloromethyltestosterone, is classified as an Anabolic Agent and is prohibited at all times under the UFC anti-doping policy.

Mir’s sanction is retroactive to the day his first positive test was announced April 8, 2016.

The 37-year-old Bonanza alum was knocked out of the fight in the first round by Mark Hunt. He held the UFC title in 2004 and later captured the interim belt in 2008.

