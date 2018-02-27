Former UFC champ Jon Jones’ license revoked in California

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones had his license to fight revoked by the California State Athletic Commission during a hearing Tuesday in Anaheim.

Jones also was fined $205,000 by unanimous vote after a hearing at which the superstar fighter testified in person.

The fine was calculated as 40 percent of his disclosed fight purse for a knockout win over Daniel Cormier in July, plus $5,000.

Jones tested positive for the anabolic steroid turinabol the day before the fight, though tests earlier in the month were clean. He also passed a test the day after the fight, but it wasn’t screened for turinabol.

It was not the first time Jones has run afoul of the rules. He was previously pulled from a fight against Cormier in Las Vegas and suspended one year for the presence of banned anti-estrogen blockers in his system.

Jones, 30, still faces a disciplinary hearing with the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency, which runs the UFC’s drug program. He could receive a suspension of up to four years as a repeat offender.

He’s eligible to reapply for his license in California in August, retroactive to the day of his temporary revocation for this offense, but can’t do so until any discipline from USADA is over.

Jones’ victory over Cormier was vacated and deemed a no-contest. Cormier got the belt back and retained it with a win over Volkan Oezdemir in January.

