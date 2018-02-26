Former UFC champ Ronda Rousey signs WWE contract in Las Vegas

Ronda Rousey left T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday with a signed contract and a slap from her new boss.
A month after making her WWE debut at Royal Rumble, Rousey officially started her professional wrestling career after signing on the dotted line in the ring at Elimination Chamber.
Rousey became emotional during her first appearance in Las Vegas since losing to Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 in 2016.
But the tears quickly went away after Raw general manager Kurt Angle told the former UFC star that Stephanie McMahon and Triple H were plotting their revenge against Rousey.
"Rowdy" Ronda Rousey had a message for the WWE Universe when she arrived at WWE Chamber to sign her RAW contract!

An angry Rousey then put Triple H through a table before signing her full-time deal to join Raw. Rousey is expected to have a match during Wrestlemania 34 in New Orleans on April 8.
Ronda Rousey returned to T-Mobile Arena. She signed her WWE contract after putting Triple H through a table

If you're worried about what's next for Ronda Rousey and The Authority… don't worry! Stephanie McMahon says everything is going to be "just fine."
