Former UFC star Stephan Bonnar arrested for DUI in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 29, 2018 - 2:09 pm
 

Former UFC star Stephan Bonnar was arrested on a drunk driving charge after he was restrained by citizens Sunday afternoon.

According to the Nevada Highway Patrol, the 41-year-old Las Vegan was driving recklessly on southbound Interstate 15 when numerous callers reported he was traveling at speeds of more than 90 mph and making unsafe lane changes around 1:15 p.m.

When troopers arrived on the scene, motorists had surrounded his stopped red Cadillac CTS about 10 miles north of the resort corridor near mile marker 58.

Bonnar allegedly was incoherent until a trooper tried to apply handcuffs, which prompted Bonnar to awaken and resist the arrest.

The citizens helped the officer restrain Bonnar, who was booked for a felony for his third DUI as well as traffic offenses and a misdemeanor resisting arrest charge.

Bonnar is best known for a 2005 fight against Forrest Griffin on the Season 1 finale of “The Ultimate Fighter,” that is widely credited with helping the UFC break through in the mainstream. The bout was inducted to the UFC Hall of Fame in 2013.

He went 8-7 in the UFC and competed in the organization until 2012, when he tested positive for steroids a second time after a loss to Anderson Silva. Bonnar competed for the final time in a 2014 split-decision loss to Tito Ortiz on a Bellator MMA card.

He also has dabbled in professional wrestling.

Bonnar was taken to the Clark County Detention Center, where he was still listed in custody as of Monday afternoon. He is scheduled for a Nov. 26 court date and is being held on $22,000 bond.

