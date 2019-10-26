Frank Mir snaps four-fight skid with Bellator 231 win

The former UFC heavyweight champion replicated his 2011 victory over fellow Las Vegan Roy Nelson.

Frank Mir, center, reacts losing to Fedor Emelianenko, of Russia, in a heavyweight mixed martial arts bout at Bellator 198, Saturday, April 28, 2018, in Rosemont, Ill. Mir snapped a four-match losing streak on Friday with a unanimous decision victory over Roy Nelson. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

The eight years that had elapsed since the first time heavyweights Frank Mir and Roy Nelson engaged in a cage fight did little to change the outcome in a rematch between the Las Vegans.

Mir earned a unanimous decision victory over Nelson in the main event of Bellator 231 in Uncasville, Conn., on Friday night, much as he had the first time they fought on a UFC card in 2011.

The action wasn’t as similar as Mir largely controlled the bout with leg kicks this time after favoring his wrestling the first time around.

Mir, a 40-year-old Bonanza High alum and former UFC champion, snapped a four-fight losing streak.

Nelson, 43, has now lost three straight. The popular Cimarron-Memorial graduate last won in his Bellator debut in 2017.

Also on the card, former UFC light heavyweight title contender and former Bellator champion Phil Davis knocked out Karl Albrektsson in the third round to win his second consecutive fight and fourth in his last five bouts.

Heavyweight prospect Jake Hager, a professional wrestler who competed in the WWE under the name Jack Swagger, had his bout end in a no-contest after he landed a pair of low blows on Anthony Garrett.

Bellator 232 will take place at the same venue on Saturday night featuring a welterweight main event bout between Rory MacDonald and Douglas Lima. It airs on Paramount Network and DAZN at 7 p.m.

