53°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
MMA UFC

Frank Mir snaps four-fight skid with Bellator 231 win

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 26, 2019 - 7:29 am
 

The eight years that had elapsed since the first time heavyweights Frank Mir and Roy Nelson engaged in a cage fight did little to change the outcome in a rematch between the Las Vegans.

Mir earned a unanimous decision victory over Nelson in the main event of Bellator 231 in Uncasville, Conn., on Friday night, much as he had the first time they fought on a UFC card in 2011.

The action wasn’t as similar as Mir largely controlled the bout with leg kicks this time after favoring his wrestling the first time around.

Mir, a 40-year-old Bonanza High alum and former UFC champion, snapped a four-fight losing streak.

Nelson, 43, has now lost three straight. The popular Cimarron-Memorial graduate last won in his Bellator debut in 2017.

Also on the card, former UFC light heavyweight title contender and former Bellator champion Phil Davis knocked out Karl Albrektsson in the third round to win his second consecutive fight and fourth in his last five bouts.

Heavyweight prospect Jake Hager, a professional wrestler who competed in the WWE under the name Jack Swagger, had his bout end in a no-contest after he landed a pair of low blows on Anthony Garrett.

Bellator 232 will take place at the same venue on Saturday night featuring a welterweight main event bout between Rory MacDonald and Douglas Lima. It airs on Paramount Network and DAZN at 7 p.m.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Covering The Cage Videos
Former UFC champ Velasquez says his MMA career is done for now
Former two-time UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez says that he is closing the door on his MMA career to focus on wrestling professionally with the WWE. Velasquez will face Brock Lesnar at the WWE Crown Jewel event on Oct. 31 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
 
WWE teaches NBA valuable lesson about identity
By / RJ

In a week’s time across the sports landscape, that which is globally accepted as fake proved far more honest than a major professional league struggling to admit what it really is.

FILE - In this Aug. 2, 2019, file photo, Mike Tyson attends a celebrity golf tournament in Dana ...
Former champ Mike Tyson takes his shot at MMA coverage
By Dan Gelston The Associated Press

The league was formed in 2017 when a group of investors turned what was the World Series of Fighting into the tournament-style PFL.