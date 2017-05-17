Gastelum on his return from suspension and headlining UFC on Fox 25 — VIDEO

Kelvin Gastelum on his return from suspension and headlining UFC on Fox 25

Kelvin Gastelum (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Long Island’s own Chris Weidman will square off with Kelvin Gastelum in the main event of UFC on Fox 25. Both fighters come into the contest with their backs up against the wall.

For Weidman, the opportunity is a dream come true. But after suffering three straight losses, he’ll have to prove he’s still relevant and get past the former Ultimate Fighter winner.

Gastelum was set to take on a legend in Anderson Silva at UFC 213, but was pulled from the event following a positive test for marijuana at UFC 212. He served a 90-day suspension and will make his return to the octagon on July 22.

Check out the video above.

Contact Heidi Fang at hfang@reviewjournal.com. Follow @HeidiFang on Twitter.