Hector Lombard looks to end skid at UFC 222

By Adam Hill Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 29, 2017 - 10:58 am
 

Hector Lombard will look to end a four-fight losing streak when he takes on CB Dollaway in Las Vegas on March 3.

The bout has been added to the UFC 222 card at T-Mobile Arena, sources close to the organization confirmed on Wednesday.

Lombard, the former Bellator middleweight champion, has not recorded an official victory since 2014. The Olympic judoka is coming off a knockout loss to Anthony Smith in September.

He did defeat Josh Burkman in 2015, but the win was vacated and Lombard was suspended a year by the Nevada Athletic Commission as a result of a failed drug test.

Dollaway will be looking to build off a unanimous-decision victory over Ed Herman in July.

The former Arizona State standout in wrestling won that bout at light heavyweight after 19 months away from competition, largely because of a back injury. He returns to middleweight to meet Lombard.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com or 702-277-8028. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.

