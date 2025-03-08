Helping fists: UFC stardom a detour on fighter’s social work path

UFC star Justin Gaethje always knew he wanted to help people, but didn’t know fighting would give him a platform to do so. He’ll be in the cage Saturday at T-Mobile Arena.

Lightweight fighters Justin Gaethje, left, and Rafael Fiziev chatter back and forth as they come together for a face-off during the UFC 313 press conference at the Michelob Ultra Arena on Thursday, March 6, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Lightweight fighter Justin Gaethje arrives on stage during the UFC 313 press conference at the Michelob Ultra Arena on Thursday, March 6, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UFC star Justin Gaethje always wanted to help people, not hurt them. He dreamed of making the world a better place.

He didn’t think that would happen through fighting, but the human services major from Northern Colorado has found ways to have an impact even though he chose mixed martial arts over his planned career path.

“I never thought I’d be able to touch people from across the world that don’t even speak the same language, but for some reason I’ve resonated with people, and that’s special to me,” Gaethje said. “I went to school to be a social worker, and a lot of being in that profession is inspiring people to be better and do better.”

His crowd-pleasing style has made him a fan favorite since the first time he stepped in a cage, and his popularity has only continued to grow, which has allowed him a platform to speak to more people than he ever imagined.

Gaethje, who will fight lightweight Rafael Fiziev in the co-main event of Saturday’s UFC 313 card at T-Mobile Arena, still has plenty to accomplish as a fighter, but he wants to pursue some form of social work when he’s done.

“I think especially now because I have a little fame, more kids will be willing to listen,” said the 36-year-old, who hopes to continue his focus on at-risk youth. “If you want to change the world, you have to cause ripples in your immediate circle. It’s crazy that through violence I can inspire people and touch people, but it’s a sport and it’s given me a voice.

“Finding ways to help is something I have done often throughout my career, but it’s something I will continue to find ways to do when I’m done. All it really is is learning how to listen.”

That patience is not something that is on display when Gaethje steps in the cage, where he has been the definition of an all-gas, no-brakes fighter. The chaotic style came naturally to him, and there was no reason to change as he won the first 18 pro fights of his career while realizing how much the fans appreciated what he was doing.

“But I’ve never felt pressure to just put on a show, it just happens,” he said. “I could lock myself in a room and try to convince myself wholeheartedly that you should not do that, that you should fight smarter. But this is the only way I know, and I’ve had so much success doing it this way.”

He just loves to fight. That’s the reason he’s even still on this card. Gaethje was set to face Dan Hooker in what was the most anticipated fight at UFC 313 until Hooker had to withdraw last week with an injury.

Gaethje told his management to accept any replacement that was offered without even asking him first. Several top contenders understandably turned down such a challenge on short notice, but Fiziev jumped at the chance to avenge a 2023 loss.

So instead of a shot at beating Hooker and potentially making a claim for another shot at the undisputed lightweight belt that has eluded him on two occasions, Gaethje agreed to grant a rematch to someone he beat less than two years ago.

It’s a fight that has great risk and relatively little reward. But the alternative was being removed from the card completely.

“I think if I started to worry about risks I would just retire,” he said. “It’s a risky sport, and I love the intensity it brings. I’ve been yearning to get back in there and feel that. Not fighting really wasn’t an option for me because I’ve been working so hard for this. I love to perform and I’m ready. I was just trying to make it happen.”

Title on the line

The 7 p.m. pay-per-view card will be headlined by a light heavyweight title bout between champion Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev.

While Pereira has emerged as one of the sport’s biggest stars — UFC president Dana White said he could move to the top spot in the pound-for-pound rankings with a win — Ankalaev’s a dangerous opponent who was the -115 favorite Friday at the Westgate SuperBook.

Early preliminary card bouts will air on ESPN+ at 3:30, with preliminary card action on ESPN News at 5 and ESPN at 5:30.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.

UFC 313

Main card bouts for Saturday's 7 p.m. pay-per-view event at T-Mobile Arena

Alex Pereira (12-2) vs. Magomed Ankalaev (20-1-1, 1 no contest), for Pereira's light heavyweight title

Justin Gaethje (26-5) vs. Rafael Fiziev (12-3), lightweights

Jalin Turner (14-8) vs. Ignacio Bahamondes (16-5), lightweights

Amanda Lemos (14-4-1) vs. Iasmin Lucindo (17-5), women's strawweights

King Green (32-16-1, 1 no contest) vs. Mauricio Ruffy (11-1), lightweights