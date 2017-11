UFC middleweight Johnny Hendricks explains how moving at Greg Jackson’s camp in New Mexico has sharpened his skills.

Hendricks on how being at Greg Jackson's camp has improved his skill set (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

At UFC 217 on Nov. 4, Johny Hendricks will face Paulo Borrachinha at middleweight. With a 4-6 record in his last 10 fights, Hendricks has moved his training camp to Albuquerque, New Mexico and is training with Greg Jackson.

Hendricks explains why he made that decision and how it’s benefited him thus far.

