Henry Cejudo vacates UFC bantamweight title, still plans to retire

Henry Cejudo, right, punches Dominick Cruz during a UFC 249 mixed martial arts bout, Saturday, May 9, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

UFC star Henry Cejudo’s surprise retirement has taken another step toward becoming official.

Cejudo’s name was removed from the bantamweight champion spot on the UFC’s official rankings over the weekend, and he issued a statement Monday on social media thanking the organization and his fans.

“Thank you for the awesome experiences uncle @DanaWhite,” Cejudo wrote on Instagram about the UFC president, who is of no blood relation. “I will forever be grateful. Thank you for taking a chance on the sport that people thought would never make it. To all my coaches and fans (it’s) been a wonderful ride. Triple C is out.”

The 33-year-old former flyweight champion and Olympic wrestling gold medalist announced he would retire after he retained the bantamweight title with a knockout of Dominick Cruz at UFC 249 on May 9 in Jacksonville, Florida.

“I’m happy with my career,” he said after the victory. “I’ve done enough in the sport. I want to walk away and enjoy myself.

“I have a girl now who’s watching back home. I eventually want to start a family. Since I was 11 years old, I sacrificed my whole life to get where I’m at today. I’m not going to let nobody take that from me. So I’m retiring tonight.”

Speculation immediately began about the announcement being little more than a negotiation ploy. Even his manager, Ali Abdelaziz, told TMZ last week that he didn’t think Cejudo was done fighting.

“Henry’s got everybody on their knees right now,” Abdelaziz said. “I don’t think he’s gonna retire. You’re gonna see him fight by this summer. This is what I think.”

A request to the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency for information about whether Cejudo had withdrawn from the random testing pool was not returned. If he pulls out of the program, he would need to be enrolled for six months before he can fight again.

UFC officials confirmed the bantamweight belt is vacant. Two pivotal bantamweight bouts have been announced for UFC 250 on June 6 at the UFC’s Apex facility in Las Vegas that could have title implications.

Top contenders Aljamain Sterling and Cory Sandhagen will face off, and former champion Cody Garbrandt will meet Raphael Assuncao.

But White suggested any potential title scenario probably would involve Petr Yan, who is 6-0 in the UFC and coming off a knockout of Urijah Faber in December.

